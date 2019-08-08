Radiation briefly spikes in Russian city after rocket engine explosion: TASS

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Cardinal Health,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Stocks likely haven't bottomed because investors aren't scared...

Traders are still more confident than during other recent pullbacks.

Marketsread more

There's a new Apple analyst and he doesn't love the stock

Barclays initiated coverage of Apple with an equal weight rating and a $192 price target.

Investingread more

These tech start-ups lead the race to predict climate risk for...

Investors are turning to a new breed of high-tech start-ups that can measure the risk climate change poses to real estate — from an hour to decades into the future.

Rising Risksread more

China's exports unexpectedly rise in July but more US tariffs may...

Beijing says U.S. dollar-denominated exports in July rose 3.3% from a year ago while imports fell 5.6% during the same period.

China Economyread more

China sets the yuan midpoint at 7.0039 per dollar, weakest since...

It was the first time since 2008 that the key reference rate had been set weaker than 7 per dollar, according to Reuters.

China Economyread more

These high-yield stocks could overcome the sell-off to reach...

With a drop in global bond yields, the stock market is looking more attractive to yield hunters. One stock looks especially good to JC O'Hara, chief market technician at MKM...

Trading Nationread more

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Dow set to get a bump; bond yields stabilize; China sets currency weaker; US trade deficit with China widens; and Goldman downgrades Caterpillar

Marketsread more

Goldman downgrades Caterpillar to neutral from buy

Goldman Sachs downgraded Caterpillar and said it saw production cuts in the North America and China construction equipment markets due to the ongoing U.S.-China trade.

Marketsread more

American plans its first flights to Africa and is bringing back...

American Airlines announced a slew of new international routes, including its first service to Africa with service to Morocco, where it has a new partnership with an airline...

Airlinesread more

Barclays declares 'industrial recession,' warns sales forecasts...

Barclays declared "we are in an industrial recession" with nearly one-third of the sector reporting sales declines for the second quarter.

Marketsread more

US soybean farmers are working new markets now that exports to...

U.S. soybean growers are targeting new markets as demand from China has plunged dramatically due to the escalating Washington-Beijing trade war.

Agricultureread more
World News

Radiation briefly spikes in Russian city after rocket engine explosion: TASS

Key Points
  • A short-term spike in radiation levels was recorded after the rocket exploded, TASS reports.
  • The explosion of a liquid-propellant rocket engine killed two people, RIA reports.
The flag of Russia.
agustavop | iStock/360 | Getty Images

A short-term spike in radiation levels was recorded in a northern Russian city after a rocket engine exploded at a military testing site on Thursday, TASS news agency cited a spokeswoman for city authorities in Severodvinsk as saying.

The explosion of a liquid-propellant rocket engine killed two people on Thursday in Russia's northern Arkhangelsk region, but released no dangerous substances into the atmosphere, RIA news agency had earlier cited the Defense Ministry as saying.

The ministry was quoted as saying that radiation was at normal levels. It said six people were injured.

"A short-term rise in background radiation was recorded at 12 o'clock in Severodvinsk," Ksenia Yudina, a spokeswoman for the city authorities, was quoted as saying.

City officials said background radiation levels had fully "normalized". The population of Severodvinsk was 185,000 at the beginning of 2017, according to officials.

The rocket engine explosion occurred at a weapons testing area near the village of Nyonoksa in Arkhangelsk region, the Interfax news agency cited unnamed security sources as saying.

Russian media said an area near Nyonoksa is used for tests on weapons including ballistic and cruise missiles that are used by the Russian navy.

"No harmful substances were emitted into the atmosphere, the background radiation is normal," the defense ministry was quoted as saying. 

Related Tags