Robinhood gets approval to launch its popular investing app in the UK

Beijing says U.S. dollar-denominated exports in July rose 3.3% from a year ago while imports fell 5.6% during the same period.China Economyread more
It was the first time since 2008 that the key reference rate had been set weaker than 7 per dollar, according to Reuters.China Economyread more
U.S. soybean growers are targeting new markets as demand from China has plunged dramatically due to the escalating Washington-Beijing trade war.Agricultureread more
The bond market hasn't seen such a big move, in terms of basis points, since Donald Trump was elected.Market Insiderread more
Robinhood says its international subsidiary has been granted broker authorization from the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority.Technologyread more
L Brands founder Les Wexner said he learned that the money was taken only after he decided in 2007 to sever ties with Epstein, a former friend of President Donald Trump and...Politicsread more
Recent polls show farmers strongly support Trump, even amid rising tariffs with china. Experts say they're likely to stay on his side in 2020.Politicsread more
Instagram on Wednesday sent a cease and desist letter to Hyp3r, a San Francisco marketing startup that was found to be improperly collecting public user information.Technologyread more
Netflix wins bid for multi-year deal with Game of Thrones creatorsTechnologyread more
There are lofty ambitions: a world without tariffs, a "level playing field" and the promise of untethered growth.Traderead more
The shortest distance between China and the Arctic Circle is roughly 900 miles, but it has described itself as a "near-Arctic state."World Politicsread more
Robinhood is set to bring its popular zero-fee stock trading app to Britain.
The company announced Thursday that its international subsidiary had been granted broker authorization from the Financial Conduct Authority, the U.K.'s financial services watchdog.
That means it can now launch its product in the country, and Robinhood says it has been building out a team in London led by former TransferWise executive Wander Rutgers.
"Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for Robinhood, and we're excited to take the first important step towards bringing our investing platform to customers in the U.K.," Rutgers, Robinhood's president of international, said in a statement.
The California-based firm has a stated mission to "democratize" finance, and has proved popular with younger investors in particular. Recently valued by investors at $7.6 billion, the six-year-old company claims to have 6 million users in total.
But the road to where Robinhood is today hasn't been without hiccups along the way. For example, the company botched an attempted push into retail banking last year. Robinhood said it would launch checking and savings accounts but failed to call the regulator insuring the product ahead of launch.
The firm subsequently said it would go back to the drawing board, adding it would work with regulators and rebrand the product. It still plans to launch a cash management platform on the app.
As Robinhood gears up to expand into the U.K., it will find itself entering a crowded fintech market that's seen the emergence of a wave of new retail banking challengers.
One of those challengers, Revolut, recently launched its own commission-free trading feature in a bid to branch out into other financial products. The platform currently lets users buy a host of popular U.S. stocks, and the firm plans to offer European shares, exchange-traded funds and stocks and shares ISAs over time.
Robinhood will also find itself competing with U.K. investment firm Hargreaves Lansdown, which charges up to £11.95 per order, as well as the upstart stock broker Freetrade.