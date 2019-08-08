Roku is a 'runaway train,' analyst says, and the stock is soaring after earnings beat

Kraft Heinz new CEO Miguel Patricio said, "The level of decline we experienced in the first half of this year is nothing we should find acceptable moving forward. We have...Food & Beverageread more
Shares of Roku skyrocketed as much as 20% in early trading Thursday after the company reported second quarter results late Wednesday that topped expectations.
The company reported a loss of 8 cents per share, which was narrower than the loss of 22 cents per share projected by analysts. Revenue grew 59% year-over-year to $250 million, surpassing consensus estimates of $224 million.
Roku said it reached 30.5 million active users during the quarter, up 39% from the same period last year and 1.4 million more than it had in the prior period. Average revenue per user (ARPU) hit $21.06, up $2.00 from the first quarter of 2019.
The outperforming results pushed Rosenblatt analysts to upgrade Roku shares to buy from neutral, citing the company's "second consecutive trifecta" of growth in active accounts, ARPU and streaming hours.
Investors have been increasingly concerned that Roku could be overwhelmed by competition in the streaming TV ad space. Cheddar reported in April that Amazon plans to boost its advertising on TV products, seeking millions of dollars from advertisers to help Fire TV better compete with Roku and Pluto TV. Amazon also recently announced a deal to allow third-party ad companies like The Trade Desk and Dataxu to sell ads on Fire TV.
Rosenblatt said Roku's latest quarterly results prove that it has been able to withstand the pressure from competitors.
"While Amazon will always be an imminent threat, Roku TV is a runaway train, with many retailers we talk to suggesting it consistently outsells Fire TVs by 4-5x," Rosenblatt analyst Mark Zgutowicz wrote in a note. "We see ROKU's brand positioning continuing to snowball from here."
Roku attributed its accelerating revenue to growth in advertising, with Roku's monetized video ad impressions more than doubling year-over-year. The company also expects it will benefit from the onslaught of streaming services being launched by the likes of Disney and NBCUniversal.
Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of CNBC.