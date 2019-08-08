Dow futures higher as bond yields stabilize and growth concerns fade

U.S. stock index futures were higher Thursday morning following a wild ride for Wall that saw the S&P 500 log its biggest intraday comeback of the year.

At around 02:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 121 points, indicating a positive open of more than 106 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were also higher.

Wall Street ended Wednesday little changed despite earlier falls following a dramatic move in bond yields. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield briefly dipped below 1.6% to hit a 2016 low, but was back up near 1.7412% by Thursday morning.

Tumbling yields can signal global growth concerns from investors and fuel sharp pullbacks in equity markets. An escalation in trade tensions between China and the United States has accentuated these fears in recent days.