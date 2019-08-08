Dow futures higher as bond yields stabilize and growth concerns fade

Beijing says U.S. dollar-denominated exports in July rose 3.3% from a year ago while imports fell 5.6% during the same period.China Economyread more
It was the first time since 2008 that the key reference rate had been set weaker than 7 per dollar, according to Reuters.China Economyread more
U.S. soybean growers are targeting new markets as demand from China has plunged dramatically due to the escalating Washington-Beijing trade war.Agricultureread more
The bond market hasn't seen such a big move, in terms of basis points, since Donald Trump was elected.Market Insiderread more
Robinhood says its international subsidiary has been granted broker authorization from the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority.Technologyread more
L Brands founder Les Wexner said he learned that the money was taken only after he decided in 2007 to sever ties with Epstein, a former friend of President Donald Trump and...Politicsread more
Recent polls show farmers strongly support Trump, even amid rising tariffs with china. Experts say they're likely to stay on his side in 2020.Politicsread more
German sportswear firm Adidas reported disappointing second-quarter sales on Thursday, but confirmed it expects a recovery.Earningsread more
Instagram on Wednesday sent a cease and desist letter to Hyp3r, a San Francisco marketing startup that was found to be improperly collecting public user information.Technologyread more
Netflix wins bid for multi-year deal with Game of Thrones creatorsTechnologyread more
The shortest distance between China and the Arctic Circle is roughly 900 miles, but it has described itself as a "near-Arctic state."World Politicsread more
U.S. stock index futures were higher Thursday morning following a wild ride for Wall that saw the S&P 500 log its biggest intraday comeback of the year.
At around 02:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 121 points, indicating a positive open of more than 106 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were also higher.
Wall Street ended Wednesday little changed despite earlier falls following a dramatic move in bond yields. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield briefly dipped below 1.6% to hit a 2016 low, but was back up near 1.7412% by Thursday morning.
Tumbling yields can signal global growth concerns from investors and fuel sharp pullbacks in equity markets. An escalation in trade tensions between China and the United States has accentuated these fears in recent days.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump made fresh attacks on the Federal Reserve Wednesday, saying on Twitter: "Our problem is a Federal Reserve that is too proud to admit their mistake of acting too fast and tightening too much." "Incompetence is a terrible thing to watch," he added.
Investors are also monitoring the yuan, after China's central bank set the official reference rate for the Chinese currency at 7.0039 yuan per dollar on Thursday — the weakest level since April 21, 2008.
Overnight, China reported trade data that was better-than-expected despite mounting economic pressure from elevated U.S. tariffs. It appeared to offer investors some respite from fears of a global currency war.
On the data front, there will be jobless claims at 08:30 a.m. ET and wholesale trade numbers due at 10:00 a.m. ET.
In corporate news, Kraft Heinz and Viacom will be reporting before the bell. Uber, Dropbox, News Corp and Axa Equitable will update investors after the bell.