Stocks likely haven't bottomed yet because investors aren't scared enough

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Traders are still more confident than during recent pullbacks.Marketsread more
Barclays initiated coverage of Apple with an equal weight rating and a $192 price target.Investingread more
Investors are turning to a new breed of high-tech start-ups that can measure the risk climate change poses to real estate — from an hour to decades into the future.Rising Risksread more
Beijing says U.S. dollar-denominated exports in July rose 3.3% from a year ago while imports fell 5.6% during the same period.China Economyread more
It was the first time since 2008 that the key reference rate had been set weaker than 7 per dollar, according to Reuters.China Economyread more
With a drop in global bond yields, the stock market is looking more attractive to yield hunters. One stock looks especially good to JC O'Hara, chief market technician at MKM...Trading Nationread more
Dow set to get a bump; bond yields stabilize; China sets currency weaker; US trade deficit with China widens; and Goldman downgrades CaterpillarMarketsread more
Goldman Sachs downgraded Caterpillar and said it saw production cuts in the North America and China construction equipment markets due to the ongoing U.S.-China trade.Marketsread more
American Airlines announced a slew of new international routes, including its first service to Africa with service to Morocco, where it has a new partnership with an airline...Airlinesread more
Barclays declared "we are in an industrial recession" with nearly one-third of the sector reporting sales declines for the second quarter.Marketsread more
A key measure of investor fear suggests the stock market may have further to fall.
The Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street's "fear gauge," hit a 2019 high on Monday as the U.S. stock market had its worst day of 2019. The index, which tracks options prices on the S&P 500, swung back toward that level again during the Wednesday morning sell-off. When it rises, it means investors are getting worried and paying more for to hedge against a market drop.
But the measure is still well below the level it hit during a severe market correction last December. This suggests that fear may need to increase — and stocks may need to slide further — before the market reaches a trough.
So there's fear on the trading floors, jut not enough.
"Given that optimism was not as high in July, pessimism may not have to get as extreme this cycle, but lower readings may be needed," Ned Davis Research analysts Ed Clissold and Thanh Nguyen wrote in a note.
Contrarians believe once the sell-off has washed out the weak hands and caused them to sell, the market can rebound again.
The volatility index closed at 24.59 on Monday, at one point reaching a high of 24.81. It had closed above 20 only once before in 2019. On Wednesday, the index reached 23.67 at one point as the S&P 500 dropped 1.95%, but closed below 20 after the market rallied back.
However, the measure closed at 36.07 on Dec. 24 of last year after the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 653 points in a Christmas Eve sell-off.
Ned Davis' own measure of investor sentiment shows a similar story to the volatility Index. When it declines, it means fear is increasing. The reading in the NDR Daily Trading Sentiment Composite was 35.56 on Tuesday. The composite fell below 20 during the June pullback and below 10 during the market correction last December.
Source: Ned Davis Research
Barclays warned that the trade war and potential for further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve could create a "soggy soft patch" that keeps the market from rebounding, but also noted that there are "no signs of panic yet."
"The selloff was broad-based, and although assets exposed to trade war and growth slowdown underperformed, the pessimism is not extreme," Barclays said in a client note Wednesday.
Nomura strategist Masanari Takada sounded a more ominous tone earlier in the week, saying that the next sell off could be "Lehman-like " as algorithm-driven traders unwind bullish positions.
"We would expect any near-term rally to be no more than a head fake, and think that any such rally would be best treated as an opportunity to sell in preparation for the second wave of volatility that we expect will arrive in late August or early September," Takada said.