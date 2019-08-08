Stocks likely haven't bottomed yet because investors aren't scared enough

A trader reacts on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 5, 2019.

A key measure of investor fear suggests the stock market may have further to fall.

The Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street's "fear gauge," hit a 2019 high on Monday as the U.S. stock market had its worst day of 2019. The index, which tracks options prices on the S&P 500, swung back toward that level again during the Wednesday morning sell-off. When it rises, it means investors are getting worried and paying more for to hedge against a market drop.

But the measure is still well below the level it hit during a severe market correction last December. This suggests that fear may need to increase — and stocks may need to slide further — before the market reaches a trough.

So there's fear on the trading floors, jut not enough.

"Given that optimism was not as high in July, pessimism may not have to get as extreme this cycle, but lower readings may be needed," Ned Davis Research analysts Ed Clissold and Thanh Nguyen wrote in a note.