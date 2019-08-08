Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Uber, Yelp, and Farfetch

Uber has worked to keep riders, and drivers, loyal with membership offerings and loyalty rewards, while battling competitors like Lyft.Technologyread more
"There's going to be continued risk of future impairments," Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio warned analysts during the company's quarterly earnings call Thursday. Patricio...Food & Beverageread more
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's now-infamous tweet on Aug. 7, 2018 marked the beginning of a chaotic 12 months for the Silicon Valley automaker.Autosread more
The dramatic scramble for U.S. debt has pushed a bond market recession indicator inches away from the warning zone.Marketsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 8.Market Insiderread more
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is suing the Department of Justice over his 2018 firing, which came just over 24 hours before he planned to retire, alleging the...Politicsread more
Following much speculation, the deal is finally official.Technologyread more
When it comes to search ads, Booking said it's "observed a long-term trend of decreasing performance marketing returns on investment."Technologyread more
Retail rents in New York corridors including Fifth Avenue around Grand Central, SoHo and the Upper East Side are nowhere near what they once were in 2014. Even Madison Avenue...Retailread more
The success of Saudi Aramco's debt offering has given officials confidence that they can bring their IPO to market earlier than expected, sources said.Market Insiderread more
Shares of pop culture collectible maker Funko jumped as much as 11% after the closing bell Thursday after the company posted a 38% increase in sales and raised its outlook for...Entertainmentread more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:
Shares of Uber plummeted 12% before settling 4% below its closing price in after-hours trading following the transportation and food ordering service company's disappointing second-quarter earnings. Uber reported a second-quarter loss per share of $4.72 on revenue of $3.17 billion. Analysts had expected a loss per share of $3.12 on revenue of $3.36 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said she does not expect Uber Eats to be profitable in the next year. Uber Eats generated $3.39 billion in gross bookings, which fell below analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion.
Broadcom rose about 1% after announcing that it would acquire Symantec for $10.7 billion. The semiconductor company said it expects the acquisition to result in more than $1 billion in run-rate cost synergies in the 12 months following the deal's close.
Shares of cybersecurity company Symantec gained more than 2% after the announcement. The company also reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 43 cents on revenue of $1.25 billion. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 33 cents on revenue of $1.19 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.
Yelp jumped 4% after announcing its second-quarter earnings. The review forum company reported second-quarter earnings per share of 16 cents on revenue of $247 million. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 12 cents on revenue of $247 million, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. Yelp announced that CFO Lanny Baker will step down in September, as he becomes CFO of Eventbrite.
Shares of Farfetch cratered more than 40% after cutting its gross merchandise value growth expectations. The company said it now expects 37% to 40% growth year over year, down from its previous forecast for 41%. Farfetch also said COO Andrew Robb is stepping down after nine years in the role.
The online luxury fashion retail company reported an adjusted loss per share of 15 cents on revenue of $209.3 million. Analysts had expected a loss per share of 21 cents on revenue of $199.1 million, according to Refinitiv estimates.