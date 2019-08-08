Twitter locks Mitch McConnell's campaign account for posting video that violates violent threats policy

Activists hold signs while demonstrating outside the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on August 6, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Twitter locked Mitch McConnell's campaign Twitter account, Team Mitch, for posting a video of a profanity-laden protest outside of the Republican senator's home in Louisville, Kentucky.

The account has not posted since Tuesday.

Twitter hid the video on the account, but replies from the Team Mitch account in the same thread characterizing the language in the video as "serious calls to physical violence" and criticizing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez remain visible.

The campaign will have to remove the tweet in order to regain the ability to post on the account, according to an information page linked in place of the tweet.

"The user was temporarily locked out of their account for a Tweet that violated our violent threats policy, specifically threats involving physical safety," a Twitter representative said of the account freeze.

McConnell's campaign accused Twitter of hypocrisy and criticized the "speech police in America."

"Twitter locked our account for posting the video of real-world, violent threats made against Mitch McConnell," campaign manager Kevin Golden said. "Twitter will allow the words 'Massacre Mitch' to trend nationally on their platform. But locks our account for posting actual threats against us."