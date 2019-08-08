Zurich Insurance set to beat profit targets after strong first half

Beijing says U.S. dollar-denominated exports in July rose 3.3% from a year ago while imports fell 5.6% during the same period.China Economyread more
It was the first time since 2008 that the key reference rate had been set weaker than 7 per dollar, according to Reuters.China Economyread more
U.S. soybean growers are targeting new markets as demand from China has plunged dramatically due to the escalating Washington-Beijing trade war.Agricultureread more
The bond market hasn't seen such a big move, in terms of basis points, since Donald Trump was elected.Market Insiderread more
Robinhood says its international subsidiary has been granted broker authorization from the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority.Technologyread more
L Brands founder Les Wexner said he learned that the money was taken only after he decided in 2007 to sever ties with Epstein, a former friend of President Donald Trump and...Politicsread more
Recent polls show farmers strongly support Trump, even amid rising tariffs with china. Experts say they're likely to stay on his side in 2020.Politicsread more
Instagram on Wednesday sent a cease and desist letter to Hyp3r, a San Francisco marketing startup that was found to be improperly collecting public user information.Technologyread more
Netflix wins bid for multi-year deal with Game of Thrones creatorsTechnologyread more
The shortest distance between China and the Arctic Circle is roughly 900 miles, but it has described itself as a "near-Arctic state."World Politicsread more
There are lofty ambitions: a world without tariffs, a "level playing field" and the promise of untethered growth.Traderead more
Zurich Insurance Group is set to beat its financial targets as it uses aggressive cost-cutting to counter a weaker topline, Europe's fifth-biggest insurer said on Thursday.
Its first-half business operating profit (BOP) rose 16% to $2.8 billion, while its property & casualty (P&C) business's operating profit rose 46% and its P&C combined ratio of 95.1% fell to its lowest level in the past decade, it said.
Zurich had said in May it was on track to meet or beat its financial targets to 2019.
Net income rose 14% to $2.04 billion even though gross written premiums and policy fees fell in the half.
Its annualized business operating profit return on equity was 15.0%, versus the target of above 12%. Cumulative cash remittances for the period 2017 to end-June 2019 reached $9.2 billion, on track to exceed the targeted $9.5 billion by end-2019.
"Net cost savings of $1.3 billion have been achieved, with the balance of the $1.5 billion target expected to be delivered over the remainder of the year," it added.