Amazon investigating claims its Chinese supplier used illegal child labor to make Alexa devices

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
For Goldman, the move heightens the risks it faces launching a credit card during the latter stages of a decade-long U.S. expansion.Financeread more
The U.S. is putting its decision to relieve Huawei on hold after China suspended its purchase of U.S. agricultural products, according to a Bloomberg News report.Marketsread more
U.S. stock futures point to a lower open ahead of the Friday session, after a three-day rally that saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq erase Monday's sharp losses.Morning Briefread more
Dow set to drop; recession signal may be near; Uber sinks after big loss; Uber's Q2 worse than most troubled companies' 2018; and Goldman dips into subprime with Apple Card.Marketsread more
Uber has worked to keep riders, and drivers, loyal with membership offerings and loyalty rewards, while battling competitors like Lyft.Technologyread more
Kraft Heinz is hurting, and the pain is likely to persist, some traders say.Trading Nationread more
General Electric, Kraft Heinz and Newell Brands are the only companies in the S&P 500 that lost more money last year than Uber's $5.2 billion Q2 deficit.Technologyread more
Huawei has launched its own operating system — the HongmengOS, known in English as the HarmonyOS.Technologyread more
Enterprise software is looking like an exception to investors' caution about investing in technology.Marketsread more
The funding marks an escalation in the air war between private aviation players to become leaders in a new era of consolidation and technological change that's remaking the...Wealthread more
Chinese schoolchildren worked illegal overtime and night shifts to produce smart speakers for Amazon, according to leaked documents seen by the U.K.'s Guardian newspaper.
Amazon supplier Foxconn confirmed to CNBC Friday that it had been alerted to violations of Chinese labor laws at its facility in the southern city of Hengyang.
The Guardian reported Thursday that interviews and leaked documents showed hundreds of schoolchildren — classified by the factory as interns — had been hired by Foxconn to produce Amazon's smart devices.
According to the report, teenagers were working overtime and night shifts to reach manufacturing quotas for Amazon's Echo, Echo Dot and Kindle products.
Teachers were reportedly paid to accompany children to work and asked to encourage "uncooperative" students to take on additional overtime.
While Chinese labor laws allow the employment of juvenile workers aged between 16 and 18, it's illegal for them to work night shifts or overtime.
In an emailed statement, Foxconn Technology Group told CNBC the company had a long-running short-term internship program it carried out in partnership with local governments and vocational schools in China, which offered workers "competitive" salaries and benefits.
"We regularly carry out internal reviews of this program and a recent review of our operations in Hengyang determined that we were not in full compliance with all relevant laws and regulation," a spokesperson said. "In cooperation with the Foxconn Labor Union in that facility, we are working to address those areas where deficiencies have been noted."
The firm added that it had doubled monitoring of the internship program and was increasing the recruitment of full-time staff to reduce the requirement for workers to be dispatched from elsewhere.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Amazon said in an email that the tech giant regularly assessed its suppliers using independent auditors.
"If we find violations, we take appropriate steps, including requesting immediate corrective action," they said.
"We are urgently investigating these allegations and addressing this with Foxconn at the most senior level. Additional teams of specialists arrived on-site yesterday to investigate, and we've initiated weekly audits of this issue."
More than 1,000 juvenile workers are employed at Foxconn's Hengyang facility, the Guardian reported.
Foxconn also makes products for U.S. tech giant Apple.