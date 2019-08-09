Amazon's Alexa comes under scrutiny of Luxembourg privacy watchdog

The People's Bank of China set Friday's official midpoint reference rate for the yuan at 7.0136 per dollar.China Economyread more
China is expected to dramatically reduce its intake of U.S. crude imports over the coming weeks, energy analysts have warned.Energyread more
Thousands of protesters are expected to rally at Hong Kong International Airport on Friday as they try to draw attention back to a set of specific demands "in front of an...Asia Politicsread more
The dramatic scramble for U.S. debt has pushed a bond market recession indicator inches away from the warning zone.Marketsread more
The Bank of Japan will have to remain "on guard and prepared to do more" amid the present global uncertainty, says Kathy Matsui of Goldman Sachs.Central Banksread more
TikTok parent ByteDance recently announced plans to launch a search product to challenge incumbent Baidu, a company which has more than 70% market share in China.Technologyread more
China's consumer inflation for the month of July rose at its fastest year-on-year pace since February 2018, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.Asia Marketsread more
Uber has worked to keep riders, and drivers, loyal with membership offerings and loyalty rewards, while battling competitors like Lyft.Technologyread more
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's now-infamous tweet on Aug. 7, 2018 marked the beginning of a chaotic 12 months for the Silicon Valley automaker.Autosread more
"There's going to be continued risk of future impairments," Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio warned analysts during the company's quarterly earnings call Thursday. Patricio...Food & Beverageread more
Luxembourg's privacy regulator has asked Amazon for information regarding its Alexa voice assistant.Technologyread more
Luxembourg's privacy regulator has asked Amazon for information regarding its Alexa voice assistant, an indication of rising regulatory unease over companies' use of personal data.
The increasing popularity of Alexa, Apple's Siri and Google Assistant has triggered concerns from politicians and privacy enforcers over how some companies handle recordings from users interacting with their voice assistants.
Apple and Google last week halted reviews of recordings. The Guardian said Apple's contractors tasked with the job regularly heard confidential information and private conversations.
Luxembourg, which is the lead privacy watchdog for Amazon where it has its European headquarters, said on Thursday that it is in touch with the U.S. online retailer regarding Alexa.
"At this stage, we cannot comment further about this case as we are bound by the obligation of professional secrecy," a spokesman said.
Amazon said it has taken steps to resolve any concerns.
"For Alexa, we already offer customers the ability to opt out of having their voice recordings used to help develop new Alexa features," a spokeswoman said.
"The voice recordings from customers who use this opt-out are also excluded from our supervised learning workflows that involve manual review of an extremely small sample of Alexa requests."