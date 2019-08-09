Apple canceled AirPower, but a partner built something pretty close

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump says US is not going to do business with Huawei, not ready...

President Donald Trump said on Friday the U.S. is done doing business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei as the trade war continues to escalate.

Marketsread more

Dow drops 250 points as Trump dims hopes a trade deal anytime...

Stocks traded lower on Friday amid renewed trade war fears as Wall Street concluded a wild week.

US Marketsread more

Goldman Sachs, bank of the wealthy, dips into subprime lending...

For Goldman, the move heightens the risks it faces launching a credit card during the latter stages of a decade-long U.S. expansion.

Financeread more

Uber CEO reveals they considered buying Caviar before rival...

Uber Eats will focus on organic growth rather than acquisitions, says Uber chief Dara Khosrowshahi.

Technologyread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Uber, Micron, News Corp.,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

Walmart is taking displays of violent video games out of stores...

Following two deadly shootings at Walmart stores this summer, the company is taking displays of violent video games out of stores.

Retailread more

Department stores could have a 'sobering' Christmas, Credit...

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti expects a "wave of lowered guidance" as Macy's, J.C. Penney, Nordstrom and Kohl's start to report earnings next week.

Retailread more

Airlines hurt by the 737 Max grounding are scrambling to find...

For airlines that planned to fly Boeing's 737 Max, it has become a scramble to find replacement jets. Some carriers are filling the void by purchasing used 737s, while others...

Airlinesread more

Huawei launches new operating system, can 'immediately' switch...

Huawei has launched its own operating system — the HongmengOS, known in English as the HarmonyOS.

Technologyread more

Aramco IPO could be back on front burner, as company plans first...

The success of Saudi Aramco's debt offering has given officials confidence that they can bring their IPO to market earlier than expected, sources said.

Market Insiderread more

Hoping to retire soon? What to do about that trade war

Thinking of retiring soon? The trade war comes at a bad time. Fortunately, there are ways to protect your income.

Personal Financeread more

Gates Foundation snaps up top Apple Health researcher to run...

Dr. Andrew Trister previously worked on Apple's burgeoning health care team.

Technologyread more
Tech

Apple canceled AirPower, but a partner built something pretty close

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Apple canceled AirPower in May but will now sell another product that can charge the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time.
  • Mophie announced its new 3-in-1 charger on Friday, which will be sold on its website, in Apple Stores and on Apple.com.
  • The 3-in-1 Mophie charger costs $139.95, similar to competing products that are offered from companies like Nomad.
Mophie's new 3-in-1 charger, the next best option after Apple killed AirPower.
Apple

Apple cancelled its wireless charging mat, called AirPower, in March. It was supposed to charge an iPhone, AirPods and the Apple Watch at the same time.

Now, Mophie will sell the next-best thing for Apple. It's wireless charger that can power all three devices, but with a different design.

Mophie on Friday announced the 3-in-1 wireless charging pad that can wirelessly power AirPods, an Apple Watch and an iPhone at the same time.

Unlike Apple's design, which appeared more seamless and would have allowed you to rest the Apple Watch on AirPower, Mophie's has a dedicated and traditional Apple Watch stand. The pad costs $139.95 and is available from Apple and Mophie's websites now, but will also be available in Apple Stores beginning next week.

The mat provides 7.5W of power for wireless devices that use the Qi standard, which means it will work with both iPhones and Android phones, or any product that uses Qi charging. However, it doesn't support up to 15W of power, which some Android devices can use to charge even faster.

Other companies, like Nomad, sell similar products for the same price, but they don't have the same placement on Apple's website, which gives Mophie a leg up among people who shop in Apple Stores and on Apple's website for accessories.

VIDEO1:4801:48
Apple cancels AirPower, its wireless charging pad
Closing Bell

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.