Apple canceled AirPower, but a partner built something pretty close

Apple cancelled its wireless charging mat, called AirPower, in March. It was supposed to charge an iPhone, AirPods and the Apple Watch at the same time.

Now, Mophie will sell the next-best thing for Apple. It's wireless charger that can power all three devices, but with a different design.

Mophie on Friday announced the 3-in-1 wireless charging pad that can wirelessly power AirPods, an Apple Watch and an iPhone at the same time.

Unlike Apple's design, which appeared more seamless and would have allowed you to rest the Apple Watch on AirPower, Mophie's has a dedicated and traditional Apple Watch stand. The pad costs $139.95 and is available from Apple and Mophie's websites now, but will also be available in Apple Stores beginning next week.

The mat provides 7.5W of power for wireless devices that use the Qi standard, which means it will work with both iPhones and Android phones, or any product that uses Qi charging. However, it doesn't support up to 15W of power, which some Android devices can use to charge even faster.

Other companies, like Nomad, sell similar products for the same price, but they don't have the same placement on Apple's website, which gives Mophie a leg up among people who shop in Apple Stores and on Apple's website for accessories.