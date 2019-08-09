China's surging food prices won't weaken its hand in the trade war, economists say

The rising price of food — which may only get worse with a halt on U.S. agricultural imports — won't have major ramifications for Beijing as it continues its tit-for-tat trade war with Washington, according to experts.

New data Friday showed China's July food prices jumped 9.1% from a year ago. A key contributor was the 27% rise in pork prices amid an outbreak of African swine fever, while fresh fruit prices also climbed 39.1%.

The figures come as China announced this week that it would suspend imports of agricultural products from the U.S. This was in retaliation to President Donald Trump slapping a 10% tariff on an additional $300 billion in Chinese goods.

While economists suggest inflation could rise further in the short term, they believe Beijing has a series of options to mitigate the effects before it starts to impact politically.

"China has a price control mechanism on necessities to slow down food price increase, and there are government inventories that could soothe food price inflation," Iris Pang, Greater China economist at ING, told CNBC via email.

"The plan is to grow more agricultural products that are currently imported from the rest of the world," she added.