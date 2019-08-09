China's surging food prices won't weaken its hand in the trade war, economists say

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Goldman Sachs, bank of the wealthy, dips into subprime lending...

For Goldman, the move heightens the risks it faces launching a credit card during the latter stages of a decade-long U.S. expansion.

Financeread more

Uber CEO: Massive losses from IPO were a once-in-a-lifetime hit

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi called the company's $5.2 billion loss a "once-in-a-lifetime" hit as he tries to steer it toward profitability.

Technologyread more

Stocks open lower on renewed trade war fears, chip stocks lead...

Stocks traded lower on Friday amid renewed trade war fears as Wall Street concluded a wild week.

US Marketsread more

Chip stocks drop after US reportedly delays licenses to restart...

The U.S. is putting its decision to relieve Huawei on hold after China suspended its purchase of U.S. agricultural products, according to Bloomberg.

Marketsread more

Huawei launches new operating system, can 'immediately' switch...

Huawei has launched its own operating system — the HongmengOS, known in English as the HarmonyOS.

Technologyread more

Department stores could have a 'sobering' Christmas, Credit...

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti said in a note to clients he expects a "wave of lowered guidance" as Macy's, J.C. Penney, Nordstrom and Kohl's start to report fiscal...

Retailread more

Aramco IPO could be back on front burner, as company plans first...

The success of Saudi Aramco's debt offering has given officials confidence that they can bring their IPO to market earlier than expected, sources said.

Market Insiderread more

How Pete Buttigieg made his money

Buttigieg made the least in 2018 out of the 13 Democratic presidential candidates who have released their tax returns.

2020 Electionsread more

Revolve stock plunges after first earnings loss since IPO

The quarterly loss by the e-commerce fashion company, which went public in June, came as a surprise.

Retailread more

Former FDA chief warns consumers that all forms of CBD in food is...

Coffee shops, bars and restaurants have all rushed to cash in on adding CBD droplets to their products. But the Food and Drug Administration is looking to put a stop to that,...

Health and Scienceread more

Mattel stock craters after pulling bond sale over anonymous...

Mattel said it is terminating the sale of senior notes due in 2027 because of "an anonymous whistleblower letter."

Entertainmentread more

Trump says he's talking to congressional leaders about gun...

Trump says he has spoken not only to top lawmakers but also the influential NRA as Congress considers responses to the latest mass shootings.

Politicsread more
China Economy

China's surging food prices won't weaken its hand in the trade war, economists say

Elliot Smith@ElliotSmithCNBC
Key Points
  • New data Friday showed China's July food prices jumped 9.1% from a year ago. A key contributor was the 27% rise in pork prices amid an outbreak of African swine fever, while fresh fruit prices also climbed 39.1%.
  • While economists suggest inflation could rise further in the short term, they believe Beijing has a series of options to mitigate the effects before it starts to impact politically.

The rising price of food — which may only get worse with a halt on U.S. agricultural imports — won't have major ramifications for Beijing as it continues its tit-for-tat trade war with Washington, according to experts.

New data Friday showed China's July food prices jumped 9.1% from a year ago. A key contributor was the 27% rise in pork prices amid an outbreak of African swine fever, while fresh fruit prices also climbed 39.1%.

The figures come as China announced this week that it would suspend imports of agricultural products from the U.S. This was in retaliation to President Donald Trump slapping a 10% tariff on an additional $300 billion in Chinese goods.

While economists suggest inflation could rise further in the short term, they believe Beijing has a series of options to mitigate the effects before it starts to impact politically.

"China has a price control mechanism on necessities to slow down food price increase, and there are government inventories that could soothe food price inflation," Iris Pang, Greater China economist at ING, told CNBC via email.

"The plan is to grow more agricultural products that are currently imported from the rest of the world," she added.

Turning away from US imports

U.S. total exports of agricultural products to China totaled $9.3 billion in 2018, and China has become increasingly reliant on imports to offset its domestic agricultural limitations.

If forced to seek new trading partners in order to shore up its food security, China could be looking at higher import prices as exporting nations look to leverage the increased urgency of its demand.

"There is certainly scope for exporters to leverage the trade war to increase their selling price. This will happen and is an additional tailwind to the more important domestic drivers mentioned above," Rory Green, China and North Asia economist at TS Lombard, told CNBC Friday.

VIDEO2:0702:07
New data out of China show food prices are surging to a 7-year high
Squawk Box

"However, as food commodities such as soybeans, fruit and pork are fungible, if individual suppliers raise prices too high China can go elsewhere."

The difficulty here, he added, would be the sheer volume of pork needed, meaning other protein sources such as chicken could be used to meet domestic demand.

The European Union is China's biggest trading partner, and China is planning to import more agricultural products from Europe in order to mitigate the loss of U.S. imports, along with ramping up its domestic sustainability.

No longer hostage

Green suggested the state's involvement in food purchases means the Chinese government can pay the extra cost for trading elsewhere without passing all of the price increases on to consumers.

What's more, sourcing from outside the U.S. will actually increase China's food security by reducing its dependence on the U.S. as a single provider, meaning it will no longer be "hostage to potential export restrictions" in future, Green said.

This would mean rising food prices are unlikely to force President Xi Jinping into a softer stance on Washington, since authorities would rather pay higher prices for European pork or South American soybeans than cave in to the U.S.

A soybean field near Salem, South Dakota.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

"For a number of years now China has sought to diversify away from the U.S. as key provider of agricultural products, the goal being to control all aspects of China's food supply," Green said.

"This is an ongoing policy which involves Chinese farms and cooperation; in Russia, Eastern Europe, Africa and South America."

In 2014, Beijing actively swapped U.S. corn for Ukrainian corn, cutting U.S. purchases by 90%, and Green projected that if the trade war does not end soon, the U.S. will suffer a permanent loss to its market share in China's soybean market.

Soybeans account for $3.1 billion of U.S. domestic exports to China, a third of its overall agricultural exports to the country.