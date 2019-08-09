Chip stocks drop after US reportedly delays licenses for companies to restart sales to Huawei

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
For Goldman, the move heightens the risks it faces launching a credit card during the latter stages of a decade-long U.S. expansion.Financeread more
The U.S. is putting its decision to relieve Huawei on hold after China suspended its purchase of U.S. agricultural products, according to a Bloomberg News report.Marketsread more
U.S. stock futures point to a lower open ahead of the Friday session, after a three-day rally that saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq erase Monday's sharp losses.Morning Briefread more
Dow set to drop; recession signal may be near; Uber sinks after big loss; Uber's Q2 worse than most troubled companies' 2018; and Goldman dips into subprime with Apple Card.Marketsread more
Uber has worked to keep riders, and drivers, loyal with membership offerings and loyalty rewards, while battling competitors like Lyft.Technologyread more
Kraft Heinz is hurting, and the pain is likely to persist, some traders say.Trading Nationread more
General Electric, Kraft Heinz and Newell Brands are the only companies in the S&P 500 that lost more money last year than Uber's $5.2 billion Q2 deficit.Technologyread more
Huawei has launched its own operating system — the HongmengOS, known in English as the HarmonyOS.Technologyread more
Enterprise software is looking like an exception to investors' caution about investing in technology.Marketsread more
The funding marks an escalation in the air war between private aviation players to become leaders in a new era of consolidation and technological change that's remaking the...Wealthread more
The U.S. is putting its decision to relieve Huawei on hold after China suspended its purchase of U.S. agricultural products, according to a Bloomberg News report.
President Donald Trump last month agreed to give "timely licensing decisions" to allow a slew of tech companies including Google and Broadcom to sell to the Chinese telecom giant. But the latest escalation in the trade war made the administration reconsider the move, Bloomberg News said, citing people familiar with the matter.
China decided to stop buying American crops in retaliation against Trump's surprise tariffs threat last week. It also allowed its currency yuan to drop against the dollar to a key level unseen since 2008.
Chip stocks came under pressure following the news. Micron Technology and Advanced Micro Devices both traded more than 1% lower in the premarket while Skyworks Solutions slipped 0.7%.
The administration had blacklisted Huawei in May for national security concerns at the height of the trade war, halting its ability to buy U.S.-made chips. The worries were heightened recently after reports said Huawei worked with the North Korean government to build and maintain a commercial wireless network.
—Click here to read the original Bloomberg report.