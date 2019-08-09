Department stores could have a 'sobering' Christmas, Credit Suisse warns

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Goldman Sachs, bank of the wealthy, dips into subprime lending...

For Goldman, the move heightens the risks it faces launching a credit card during the latter stages of a decade-long U.S. expansion.

Financeread more

Uber CEO: Massive losses from IPO were a once-in-a-lifetime hit

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi called the company's $5.2 billion loss a "once-in-a-lifetime" hit as he tries to steer it toward profitability.

Technologyread more

Stocks open lower on renewed trade war fears, chip stocks lead...

Stocks traded lower on Friday amid renewed trade war fears as Wall Street concluded a wild week.

US Marketsread more

Chip stocks drop after US reportedly delays licenses to restart...

The U.S. is putting its decision to relieve Huawei on hold after China suspended its purchase of U.S. agricultural products, according to Bloomberg.

Marketsread more

Huawei launches new operating system, can 'immediately' switch...

Huawei has launched its own operating system — the HongmengOS, known in English as the HarmonyOS.

Technologyread more

Department stores could have a 'sobering' Christmas, Credit...

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti said in a note to clients he expects a "wave of lowered guidance" as Macy's, J.C. Penney, Nordstrom and Kohl's start to report fiscal...

Retailread more

Aramco IPO could be back on front burner, as company plans first...

The success of Saudi Aramco's debt offering has given officials confidence that they can bring their IPO to market earlier than expected, sources said.

Market Insiderread more

How Pete Buttigieg made his money

Buttigieg made the least in 2018 out of the 13 Democratic presidential candidates who have released their tax returns.

2020 Electionsread more

Revolve stock plunges after reporting loss in first earnings...

Shares of fashion e-commerce company Revolve plunged Friday after the company reported a surprising loss. It is the company's first earnings announcement since it became...

Retailread more

Former FDA chief warns consumers that all forms of CBD in food is...

Coffee shops, bars and restaurants have all rushed to cash in on adding CBD droplets to their products. But the Food and Drug Administration is looking to put a stop to that,...

Health and Scienceread more

Mattel stock craters after pulling bond sale over anonymous...

Mattel said it is terminating the sale of senior notes due in 2027 because of "an anonymous whistleblower letter."

Entertainmentread more

Trump says he's talking to congressional leaders about gun...

Trump says he has spoken not only to top lawmakers but also the influential NRA as Congress considers responses to the latest mass shootings.

Politicsread more
Retail

Department stores could have a 'sobering' Christmas, Credit Suisse warns

Lauren Thomas@laurenthomas
Key Points
  • Credit Suisse expects a "wave of lowered guidance" as Macy's, J.C. Penney, Nordstrom and Kohl's start to report fiscal second-quarter earnings next week.
  • "Department store cost structures will be even more pressure[d] than expected in the near term," the firm said in a note to clients.
A woman shops for clothing at the JC Penney Co. store inside the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, New York.
Saul Martinez | Bloomberg | Getty Images

This holiday season could be a "sobering" one for America's department store chains, warns Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti.

He expects a "wave of lowered guidance" as Macy's, J.C. Penney, Nordstrom and Kohl's start to report fiscal second-quarter earnings next week, he said in a note to clients Thursday. 

While these retailers appear to have tightened up their inventories during the second quarter, which should help reduce pressure on gross margins, Binetti predicts these companies will have lower sales and earnings targets for the second half of the year, with waning foot traffic at stores hurting the group.

To top it off, these retailers now face the 10% tariffs set to go into effect on Sept. 1, which will hit apparel and footwear, among other consumer-facing goods. "Department store cost structures will be even more pressure[d] than expected in the near term," he said.

Credit Suisse is lowering its profit estimates for some of the department store stocks. It now expects Macy's will report second-quarter earnings per share of 49 cents, down from 51 cents. It lowered its second-quarter earnings outlook for Nordstrom to 70 cents a share, from 76 cents. For Kohl's, the firm is still calling for earnings per share of $1.55. And for Penney, it's forecast a second-quarter loss of 35 cents.

Consensus estimates have been calling for Macy's to report second-quarter earnings per share of 46 cents, Nordstrom 78 cents, Kohl's $1.54 and Penney a loss of 31 cents, based on Refinitiv data.

Credit Suisse also lowered its price target for Nordstrom to $32 from $36, and for Macy's to $24 from $26.

The group has been hit hard by investors this year.

Macy's shares have fallen more than 30% this year to trade around $20; Nordstrom has lost about 35% of its value to trade around $30; Kohl's shares are down about 24% since January to trade around $50; and Penney's stock, having tanked more than 33% to trade under a buck, is at risk of being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

The holiday season is typically a time for retailers to shine, with companies relying on the heavier traffic to boost their businesses, which could be sluggish during other parts of the year. If department stores can't pull off a strong holiday season, they'll really be in trouble.

Representatives from Kohl's, Penney, Nordstrom and Macy's weren't immediately available to respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

—CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this reporting.

VIDEO4:4404:44
Here's what isn't working in retail industry
Power Lunch