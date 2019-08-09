European stocks seen lower on trade worries and political turmoil in Italy

European stocks are seen lower Friday as investors monitor trade war developments and a possible collapse of the Italian government.

The FTSE 100 is seen around 27 points lower at 7,259, the DAX is expected to open around 51 points down at 11,794 and the CAC 40 is set to drop 28 points 5,360, according to IG data.

Italy's coalition government imploded on Thursday, as deputy prime minister and leader of Italy's ruling League party, Matteo Salvini, declared the arrangement unworkable and called for fresh general elections.

In the latest trade war developments, a majority of economists polled by Reuters said the recent escalation of tensions between the U.S. and China had brought forward the next U.S. recession, and indicated that the Federal Reserve is likely to cut rates again in September before a further cut next year.

China's currency remains in focus as the People's Bank of China (PBOC) again set the daily yuan midpoint weaker than the key barometer of 7 per dollar.

Asian stocks were mixed Friday afternoon after Chinese data revealed that food inflation soared in July, while Japan's economy was shown to have grown more than expected in the second quarter.

Back in Europe, Brexit is again front and center as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson affirmed that the U.K. must leave the European Union on October 31 regardless of whether the government faced losing a vote of no-confidence.

Finance Minister Sajid Javid also indicated on Thursday that he would delay a long-planned review of public spending this year in order to focus on Brexit preparations. U.K. GDP figures and jobs data are due at 9:30 a.m. London time on Friday.