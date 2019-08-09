European stocks seen lower on trade worries and political turmoil in Italy

The People's Bank of China set Friday's official midpoint reference rate for the yuan at 7.0136 per dollar.China Economyread more
Thousands of protesters are expected to rally at Hong Kong International Airport on Friday as they try to draw attention back to a set of specific demands "in front of an...
The dramatic scramble for U.S. debt has pushed a bond market recession indicator inches away from the warning zone.
The Bank of Japan will have to remain "on guard and prepared to do more" amid the present global uncertainty, says Kathy Matsui of Goldman Sachs.
TikTok parent ByteDance recently announced plans to launch a search product to challenge incumbent Baidu, a company which has more than 70% market share in China.
China's consumer inflation for the month of July rose at its fastest year-on-year pace since February 2018, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.
Uber has worked to keep riders, and drivers, loyal with membership offerings and loyalty rewards, while battling competitors like Lyft.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's now-infamous tweet on Aug. 7, 2018 marked the beginning of a chaotic 12 months for the Silicon Valley automaker.
"There's going to be continued risk of future impairments," Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio warned analysts during the company's quarterly earnings call Thursday. Patricio...
Facebook is setting up a meeting with Hyp3r, a marketing firm that was removed from Instagram after allegedly violating the social network's policies.
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 8.
European stocks are seen lower Friday as investors monitor trade war developments and a possible collapse of the Italian government.
The FTSE 100 is seen around 27 points lower at 7,259, the DAX is expected to open around 51 points down at 11,794 and the CAC 40 is set to drop 28 points 5,360, according to IG data.
Italy's coalition government imploded on Thursday, as deputy prime minister and leader of Italy's ruling League party, Matteo Salvini, declared the arrangement unworkable and called for fresh general elections.
In the latest trade war developments, a majority of economists polled by Reuters said the recent escalation of tensions between the U.S. and China had brought forward the next U.S. recession, and indicated that the Federal Reserve is likely to cut rates again in September before a further cut next year.
China's currency remains in focus as the People's Bank of China (PBOC) again set the daily yuan midpoint weaker than the key barometer of 7 per dollar.
Asian stocks were mixed Friday afternoon after Chinese data revealed that food inflation soared in July, while Japan's economy was shown to have grown more than expected in the second quarter.
Back in Europe, Brexit is again front and center as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson affirmed that the U.K. must leave the European Union on October 31 regardless of whether the government faced losing a vote of no-confidence.
Finance Minister Sajid Javid also indicated on Thursday that he would delay a long-planned review of public spending this year in order to focus on Brexit preparations. U.K. GDP figures and jobs data are due at 9:30 a.m. London time on Friday.