Goldman Sachs, bank of the rich and powerful, is dipping into subprime lending with Apple Card

Jennifer Bailey, vice president of Apple Pay, speaks during an Apple product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park on March 25, 2019 in Cupertino, California.

Goldman Sachs is casting a wide net for customers of its new credit card with Apple, approving some subprime borrowers for the product.

The bank, which is in charge of deciding who gets the Apple Card, is accepting some applications from users with less-than-stellar credit scores, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Goldman began to make the card available to some Apple customers this week ahead of a broader rollout later this month.

From the start, Apple wanted its bank partner to create a technology platform that would approve as many of its 100 million-plus U.S. iPhone users as possible, within the bounds of regulations and responsible lending, according to the people. That's in line with the tech giant's desire to provide a good user experience for its customers.

For Goldman, a 150-year-old investment bank that counts corporations and the ultrawealthy as its clients, the move heightens the risks it faces launching a card during the latter stages of a decade-long U.S. expansion.

While there is no standard definition for who qualifies as subprime, most fall under a FICO score of 660, and their loans often sour before borrowers with higher credit scores. Ten years ago, big lenders got into trouble when irresponsible loans made to subprime mortgage borrowers defaulted, helping create the worst excesses of the financial crisis.

"Apple is only making one card, so they have to target everyone," said Ian Kar, author of the Fintech Today newsletter. "It's not like they're Chase with multiple cards like Sapphire Reserve to target a higher demographic and other cards for lower segments."