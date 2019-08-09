Bank of Japan has 'limited' options to spur growth if the trade war heats up further: Goldman Sachs

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

China fixes its daily yuan midpoint weaker than 7 for the second...

The People's Bank of China set Friday's official midpoint reference rate for the yuan at 7.0136 per dollar.

China Economyread more

Hong Kong protesters plan airport sit-in, will make 'five...

Thousands of protesters are expected to rally at Hong Kong International Airport on Friday as they try to draw attention back to a set of specific demands "in front of an...

Asia Politicsread more

The yield curve everyone's worried about is inches away from...

The dramatic scramble for U.S. debt has pushed a bond market recession indicator inches away from the warning zone.

Marketsread more

BOJ has 'limited' options to spur growth if trade war heats up...

The Bank of Japan will have to remain "on guard and prepared to do more" amid the present global uncertainty, says Kathy Matsui of Goldman Sachs.

Central Banksread more

Baidu is facing an unlikely challenger in China's search market —...

TikTok parent ByteDance recently announced plans to launch a search product to challenge incumbent Baidu, a company which has more than 70% market share in China.

Technologyread more

Asia shares mixed as Chinese food inflation soars, Japan GDP...

China's consumer inflation for the month of July rose at its fastest year-on-year pace since February 2018, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Asia Marketsread more

Uber shares slide after reporting disappointing quarterly results

Uber has worked to keep riders, and drivers, loyal with membership offerings and loyalty rewards, while battling competitors like Lyft.

Technologyread more

Tesla's chaotic year after Musk's 'funding secured' tweet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's now-infamous tweet on Aug. 7, 2018 marked the beginning of a chaotic 12 months for the Silicon Valley automaker.

Autosread more

Kraft Heinz's latest tumble begs question what is value of its...

"There's going to be continued risk of future impairments," Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio warned analysts during the company's quarterly earnings call Thursday. Patricio...

Food & Beverageread more

Hyp3r planning talks with Facebook after ad start-up was booted...

Facebook is setting up a meeting with Hyp3r, a marketing firm that was removed from Instagram after allegedly violating the social network's policies.

Technologyread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Uber, Yelp, and...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 8.

Market Insiderread more

Uber's Q2 losses bigger than total 2018 losses for all but three...

General Electric, Kraft Heinz and Newell Brands are the only companies in the S&P 500 that lost more money last year than Uber's $5.2 billion Q2 deficit.

Technologyread more
Central Banks

Bank of Japan has 'limited' options to spur growth if the trade war heats up further: Goldman Sachs

Eustance Huang@EustanceHuang
Key Points
  • The Bank of Japan has "pretty limited" options if the trade friction between China and the U.S. becomes worse, said the chief Japan strategist at Goldman Sachs, Kathy Matsui.
  • The short-term interest rate in Japan has been kept unchanged at -0.1% since the BOJ adopted negative interest rates in January 2016, as the country's central bank struggles to meet an elusive inflation target.
  • Matsui said Japan is likely to rely on fiscal policy rather than monetary policy in terms of its stimulus options going forward.
VIDEO2:3202:32
Japan may have to lean on fiscal policy in future: Goldman Sachs
Squawk Box Asia

The Bank of Japan likely heaved a sigh of relief following Friday's strong economic numbers, but the central bank will have to remain "on guard and prepared to do more" amid the present global uncertainty, said the chief Japan strategist at Goldman Sachs, Kathy Matsui.

However, the BOJ has "pretty limited" options if the trade friction between China and the U.S. becomes worse, according to Matsui.

Japan reported Friday that gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 1.8% in the second quarter which ended in June, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed. It was much better than a median forecast for a 0.4% growth.

It comes at a time when short-term interest rates in Japan has been unchanged at -0.1% since the BOJ adopted negative interest rates in January 2016. The country's central bank has been struggling to meet an elusive inflation target of 2%.

VIDEO1:1901:19
Bank of Japan surprises with negative rates

In late July, the bank said it "will not hesitate to take additional easing measures" if the economy loses momentum as it seeks to achieve the target inflation rate.

"If the yen were to appreciate much further, let's say (it) breaks the 100 barrier (against the dollar), I think that could force the BOJ's hand to do something more," Matsui told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday.

That comes against a backdrop of central banks across the region — from India to New Zealand and Thailand — cutting interest rates this week amid concerns over the outlook for economic growth.

"They (Japan) obviously can take negative rates even further to negative territory but that is not without any cost," Matsui said.

That cost would be borne by the country's banking system, whose net interest margins are "already suffering" as a result of negative interest rates being set for a prolonged period of time, she added.

"In terms of what stimulus options the government has, rather than monetary (policy), I think it's gonna be very much leaning on fiscal (policy) going forward," Matsui said, indicating the government may have to turn to taxes and spending to spur the economy.