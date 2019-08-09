High-dividend stocks are starting to outperform as low rates become the new norm again

High-dividend stocks are starting to stand out as winners as bond yields continue to collapse.

Since late July, the S&P Dividend ETF, which bundles high-dividend stocks, has started to outperform the S&P 500 ETF Trust, which mimics the performance of the entire S&P. Since last week, the dividend ETF is down 2.9%, while the S&P ETF is down 3.3%.

"Driven by declining yields, high dividend yielding stocks have outperformed low dividend payers since late July," said Evercore ISI's senior managing director Dennis DeBusschere. "Even after the rebound, the relative performance of high vs. low dividend payers remains depressed, suggesting further upside for dividend payers as nominal bond yields remain extremely low yield."

Uncertainty fueled by the U.S.-China trade war has caused interest rates to tumble.

Since the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level in three years this week and the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time since 2008, investors have been adjusting to a low-rate environment, that is likely to persist. The collapse in bond yields has sparked the slight outperformance and set the stage for some standout stocks that all have in a common a high dividend payment to shareholders.

Single stocks like Occidental Petroleum, with a 6.7% dividend, and pharmaceutical company AbbVie, with a 6.5% dividend, could be set to outperform, but there are also a variety of exchange-traded funds that lump a bunch of high dividend stocks together that appear to be breaking out.

These are the top dividend focused ETFs arranged by assets, according to ETF.com.