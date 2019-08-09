High-dividend stocks are starting to outperform as low rates become the new norm again

President Donald Trump said on Friday the U.S. is done doing business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei as the trade war continues to escalate.Marketsread more
Stocks traded lower on Friday amid renewed trade war fears as Wall Street concluded a wild week.US Marketsread more
For Goldman, the move heightens the risks it faces launching a credit card during the latter stages of a decade-long U.S. expansion.Financeread more
Uber Eats will focus on organic growth rather than acquisitions, says Uber chief Dara Khosrowshahi.Technologyread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
Following two deadly shootings at Walmart stores this summer, the company is taking displays of violent video games out of stores.Retailread more
Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti expects a "wave of lowered guidance" as Macy's, J.C. Penney, Nordstrom and Kohl's start to report earnings next week.Retailread more
For airlines that planned to fly Boeing's 737 Max, it has become a scramble to find replacement jets. Some carriers are filling the void by purchasing used 737s, while others...Airlinesread more
Huawei has launched its own operating system — the HongmengOS, known in English as the HarmonyOS.Technologyread more
The success of Saudi Aramco's debt offering has given officials confidence that they can bring their IPO to market earlier than expected, sources said.Market Insiderread more
Thinking of retiring soon? The trade war comes at a bad time. Fortunately, there are ways to protect your income.Personal Financeread more
High-dividend stocks are starting to stand out as winners as bond yields continue to collapse.
Since late July, the S&P Dividend ETF, which bundles high-dividend stocks, has started to outperform the S&P 500 ETF Trust, which mimics the performance of the entire S&P. Since last week, the dividend ETF is down 2.9%, while the S&P ETF is down 3.3%.
"Driven by declining yields, high dividend yielding stocks have outperformed low dividend payers since late July," said Evercore ISI's senior managing director Dennis DeBusschere. "Even after the rebound, the relative performance of high vs. low dividend payers remains depressed, suggesting further upside for dividend payers as nominal bond yields remain extremely low yield."
Uncertainty fueled by the U.S.-China trade war has caused interest rates to tumble.
Since the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level in three years this week and the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time since 2008, investors have been adjusting to a low-rate environment, that is likely to persist. The collapse in bond yields has sparked the slight outperformance and set the stage for some standout stocks that all have in a common a high dividend payment to shareholders.
Single stocks like Occidental Petroleum, with a 6.7% dividend, and pharmaceutical company AbbVie, with a 6.5% dividend, could be set to outperform, but there are also a variety of exchange-traded funds that lump a bunch of high dividend stocks together that appear to be breaking out.
These are the top dividend focused ETFs arranged by assets, according to ETF.com.
History shows it's common that high-dividend stocks are favored in a low-rate environment as investors search for higher yields.
CNBC used Kensho, a hedge fund analytics tool, in June as the trade war was escalating and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note, a benchmark for mortgage rates and corporate borrowing, fell below 2%. The analysis found that communications was the top-performing sector in the Dow if you bought when the 10-year yield broke below 2% and then sold when it fell all the way to 1.5%.
The analysis, which looked at trading activity over the last two decades, found that Verizon, which has a dividend of 4.3%, is one of the best-performing Dow stocks under the same low-rate conditions.
— with reporting from CNBC's Michael Bloom