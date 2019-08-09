Hong Kong's main public train system struggles to serve commuters amid protests

A protester blocks the MTR from closing as protesters blocked the train doors at Fortress Hill station in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong's rail system MTR has been disrupted on multiple occasions by demonstrators in the last two months, amid large protests that have plagued the city.

The chief executive of MTR, Jacob Kam, told CNBC on Friday that his company was facing its most serious challenge in its 40-year history, and called for better cooperation from both commuters and protesters.

"MTR's mission is to keep Hong Kong on the move; we want to provide a safe, reliable and a smooth service to all of our customers in Hong Kong, no matter where they want to go," said Kam.