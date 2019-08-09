Hong Kong's main public train system struggles to serve commuters amid protests

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

China fixes its daily yuan midpoint weaker than 7 for the second...

The People's Bank of China set Friday's official midpoint reference rate for the yuan at 7.0136 per dollar.

China Economyread more

Huawei launches new operating system, can 'immediately' switch...

Huawei has launched its own operating system — the HongmengOS, known in English as the HarmonyOS.

Technologyread more

US oil is likely to be China's next target as trade war rages,...

China is expected to dramatically reduce its intake of U.S. crude imports over the coming weeks, energy analysts have warned.

Energyread more

Hundreds of protesters sit in at Hong Kong airport to reiterate...

Several hundreds of protesters handed out anti-government flyers in more than 16 languages to arrival passengers at the Hong Kong International Airport on Friday.

Asia Politicsread more

Italy's government on the brink of collapse as deputy leader...

Political turmoil has returned to Rome with one of the country's deputy prime ministers calling for snap elections.

Europe Politicsread more

The yield curve everyone's worried about is inches away from...

The dramatic scramble for U.S. debt has pushed a bond market recession indicator inches away from the warning zone.

Marketsread more

BOJ has 'limited' options to spur growth if trade war heats up...

The Bank of Japan will have to remain "on guard and prepared to do more" amid the present global uncertainty, says Kathy Matsui of Goldman Sachs.

Central Banksread more

Baidu is facing an unlikely challenger in China's search market —...

TikTok parent ByteDance recently announced plans to launch a search product to challenge incumbent Baidu, a company which has more than 70% market share in China.

Technologyread more

Hong Kong's main public train system struggles to serve commuters...

The Hong Kong rail system, MTR, has been disrupted on multiple occasions by demonstrators in the last two months.

Asia Politicsread more

Asia shares mixed as Chinese food inflation soars, Japan GDP...

China's consumer inflation for the month of July rose at its fastest year-on-year pace since February 2018, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Asia Marketsread more

Uber shares slide after reporting disappointing quarterly results

Uber has worked to keep riders, and drivers, loyal with membership offerings and loyalty rewards, while battling competitors like Lyft.

Technologyread more

Tesla's chaotic year after Musk's 'funding secured' tweet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's now-infamous tweet on Aug. 7, 2018 marked the beginning of a chaotic 12 months for the Silicon Valley automaker.

Autosread more
Asia Politics

Hong Kong's main public train system struggles to serve commuters amid protests

Grace Shao@Gracemzshao
Key Points
  • The demonstrations in Hong Kong that started as peaceful rallies have become more violent and sometimes cause disruption to daily commuters using the MTR, the city's underground system.
  • The chief executive of MTR, Jacob Kam, told CNBC on Friday that his company was facing its most serious challenge in its 40-year history, and called for better cooperation from both commuters and protesters.
  • Kam said the company respects protesters' rights to express their views freely but while they're doing so, they should be mindful not to disrupt the rights of people who wish to travel safely.
A protester blocks the MTR from closing as protesters blocked the train doors at Fortress Hill station in Hong Kong.
Anthony Wallace | AFP | Getty Images

Hong Kong's rail system MTR has been disrupted on multiple occasions by demonstrators in the last two months, amid large protests that have plagued the city.

The chief executive of MTR, Jacob Kam, told CNBC on Friday that his company was facing its most serious challenge in its 40-year history, and called for better cooperation from both commuters and protesters.

"MTR's mission is to keep Hong Kong on the move; we want to provide a safe, reliable and a smooth service to all of our customers in Hong Kong, no matter where they want to go," said Kam.

VIDEO3:1803:18
Hong Kong's protests present a 'serious challenge': MTR chief
Squawk Box Asia

What started almost three months ago as rallies against an extradition bill allowing people in Hong Kong to be sent to mainland China for trial, has now transpired into a wider backlash against the city's embattled leader, Carrie Lam and a movement for democracy. The proposed bill has since been suspended.

On Monday, a city-wide general strike also halted certain lines of the underground transportation.

Protests have occurred almost daily for ten weeks in different locations around the city, and sometimes with very little notice. The demonstrations that started as peaceful rallies have now become more violent and have sometimes caused disruption to daily commuters using the MTR.

A pregnant woman fell ill near the platform of a MTR after protesters blocked the train doors in Hong Kong.
Anthony Wallace | AFP | Getty Images

Kam said the MTR staff have shown their professionalism in attempting to maintain order on the trains and serve their customers but it has been difficult.

He said he hopes commuters will cooperate with his staff. While MTR respects protesters' rights to express their views freely, they should also be mindful not to disrupt the rights of commuters who wish to travel safely, he said.