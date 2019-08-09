House Democrats ask Trump administration which gun dealers sell most firearms tied to crime

AR-15 rifles are displayed on the exhibit floor during the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual meeting in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Democratic-led House Oversight Committee asked the Trump administration on Friday to name the top five gun dealers in each state responsible for selling firearms tied to crime.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., the committee chairman, made the request in a letter sent to Regina Lombardo, the acting deputy director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The request comes in the wake of two weekend mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio which left at least 31 people dead.

"The Committee is gravely concerned that current law enforcement efforts are not adequately addressing this crisis," Cummings wrote in the letter. "The Committee is seeking to better understand enforcement efforts with respect to [federal firearms licensees] that sell large numbers of guns that are used in crimes, including homicides. This investigation will inform Congress's ability to make changes in federal law that save lives."

Multiple calls to the ATF were not returned. A spokesperson for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.