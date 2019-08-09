How to get your kid into the 'right' college even if you're not rich or famous   

"It certainly is a wake-up call, Amott told CNBC's "American Greed." "No one envisioned that someone like Rick could get away with what he's done for so long."

Singer, 59, pleaded guilty on March 12 to four felony counts including racketeering conspiracy and obstruction of justice, and he faces up to 20 years in prison. He has been cooperating with authorities since last fall in their investigation of college admission practices dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues." He is among 51 people charged—including 34 parents who hired him to bribe their kids' way into elite colleges.

Amott — and, until recently, Singer — are among an estimated 13,500 educational consultants across the country, according the Independent Educational Consultants Association. But because the industry is largely unregulated, the experience and qualifications of those individuals varies greatly.

"Anyone can hang out a shingle. Anyone can say they're an educational consultant," Amott said.

She also notes that even though consultants or "coaches" are all the rage among parents who are consumed with getting their kids into the right school, many students will do just fine without the extra help. She urges families to first utilize their schools' guidance counselors, who, of course, are available at no extra cost.

"The high school counselors are tremendous resources," Amott said. "And the ones who I've dealt with over the years. They are amazing."

Unlike outside coaches, school guidance counselors get to observe the student in school and know their teachers. They also frequently are the ones who write the students' letters of recommendation. But Amott said the school counselors can be "tremendously overworked," helping to fuel the rise of outside consultants.