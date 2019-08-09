How to get your kid into the 'right' college even if you're not rich or famous   

The American Institute of Certified Educational Planners is one of three organizations setting standards for the growing industry. The others are the Independent Educational Consultants Association and the Higher Education Consultants Association. All of the standards are voluntary. But using a certified professional can give families some degree of assurance that they are not hiring the next Singer, said Katelyn Gleason Klapper, a Sudbury, Massachusetts-based educational consultant who chairs the American Institute of Certified Educational Planners Commission on Credentialing.
"Those that affiliate with professional organizations don't get into the press," Klapper said. "The Rick Singers of the world are not coming through these organizations."
But only about 20% of educational consultants are affiliated with one of the three professional organizations, according to the IECA. Each organization's website includes a search engine to find a member near you.
Their services do not come cheap, though they are a far cry from the $15,000 to $6.5 million that Singer charged his wealthy clients to rig their students' admissions.
The IECA says that in 2017, the average hourly rate nationwide for an educational consultant was $200, with rates ranging from $85 to $350. Most also offer a "comprehensive package," which includes helping students identify schools that might be a good fit, helping the family with financial planning including options for financial aid and coaching the student through the application process — including the all-important essay.
Klapper said her package typically includes around a dozen one-on-one meetings beginning around the student's junior year, with extra hours billed for editing the student's essay. Most consultants offer similar arrangements, she said.
Package rates vary based on the consultant's level of experience and the region in which they operate, according to the IECA. The average for a consultant with fewer than five years' experience is $4,100, while a consultant with 10 or more years' experience can command $5,200. Rates are lowest in the West and Southeast at around $4,000 on average, and highest in New England, where they can go for around $5,400. International students can expect to pay even more.
The packages typically do not include test preparation, but the consultant might advise the student on strategies such as how many times to repeat their SATs, Klapper said.