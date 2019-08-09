IMF says trade war threatens China's growth, pushes for an equitable resolution

The International Monetary Fund is urging the world's two largest economies to resolve the escalating trade war quickly and fairly.

In a new report published Friday by the executive board at the IMF, directors recommended a "comprehensive" agreement on trade that avoids "undermining the international system."

"China and its trading partners should work cooperatively and constructively to settle their disputes in a rules-based multilateral framework and make joint efforts to reform the WTO in a good faith and win-win approach," Jin Zhongxia, executive director for China at the IMF, said in a press release. "That is not only good for China and the U.S., but also for the international community as a whole."