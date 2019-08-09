Investors are buying up these 'tariff-proof' tech stocks to keep exposure to the sector

Enterprise software is emerging as an exception to some investors' caution around the technology sector.

Wall Street analysts and investors including Carl Icahn are turning to software companies, which don't rely as much on supply chains and manufacturing, as the trade war and strong dollar threaten the rest of the high-flying sector.

Although names like Microsoft, Salesforce and Twilio are not entirely "tariff-proof," they may hold up better than some consumer technology names that manufacture products in China, according to Rishi Jaluria, senior research analyst at DA Davidson.

"They're a safe haven right now," Jaluria told CNBC. "Software names are not exactly recession proof, but they're more resilient to downturn."

One ominous factor is a strong dollar. The S&P 500 Technology sector — which doesn't include Amazon, Google, or Facebook — is the most international of any S&P sector when it comes to revenues, according DataTrek Research. Fifty eight percent of sales come from outside the U.S., compared with 39% for the S&P 500 overall. Materials is the only other sector that gets more than half of its revenue outside of the U.S.

"That means global slowing hurts the sector more than the average S&P company," said Nick Cola, co-founder of DataTrek.

Equity markets saw a sharp pullback this week after more tariff escalation, a fall in the Chinese yuan against the dollar, and tumbling bond yields that fueled global growth concerns. Tech shares led a rebound on Thursday, with the sector rising more than 1%.

Still, Mark Newton, president and founder of Newton advisors, is bearish on tech and said it could see more of a pullback throughout the rest of August. He's recommending that clients take some profits and diversify out of popular technology stocks, which have led a record bull run since the Financial Crisis.

"Enterprise software is the stand out that's still resilient," Newton said.

Wedbush Securities managing director, Dan Ives, is also cautious on tech. The U.S.-China trade battle has been a jolt to the sector, "with a new level of uncertainty representing a dark cloud over the sector," Ives said. And if the trade situation escalates, Ives is anticipating major impacts on supply chains that could hit semiconductor companies, and Apple.

"We believe on large cap Microsoft is a compelling name to own with negligible China exposure and overall the software sector we would be buying here as it is primarily immune from the trade war," Ives said.

The S&P technology sector is down 1.7% for the month, compared to a 1.4% drop in the broader S&P index. Microsoft is up about 1.4% in that time frame.