Italy's government on the brink of collapse as deputy leader calls for elections

The People's Bank of China set Friday's official midpoint reference rate for the yuan at 7.0136 per dollar.China Economyread more
Huawei has launched its own operating system — the HongmengOS, known in English as the HarmonyOS, the CEO of the Chinese tech giant's consumer division, Richard Yu, said...Technologyread more
China is expected to dramatically reduce its intake of U.S. crude imports over the coming weeks, energy analysts have warned.Energyread more
Several hundreds of protesters handed out anti-government flyers in more than 16 languages to arrival passengers at the Hong Kong International Airport on Friday.Asia Politicsread more
Political turmoil has returned to Rome with one of the country's deputy prime ministers calling for snap elections and declaring that the coalition government is unworkable.Politicsread more
The dramatic scramble for U.S. debt has pushed a bond market recession indicator inches away from the warning zone.Marketsread more
The Bank of Japan will have to remain "on guard and prepared to do more" amid the present global uncertainty, says Kathy Matsui of Goldman Sachs.Central Banksread more
TikTok parent ByteDance recently announced plans to launch a search product to challenge incumbent Baidu, a company which has more than 70% market share in China.Technologyread more
China's consumer inflation for the month of July rose at its fastest year-on-year pace since February 2018, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.Asia Marketsread more
Uber has worked to keep riders, and drivers, loyal with membership offerings and loyalty rewards, while battling competitors like Lyft.Technologyread more
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's now-infamous tweet on Aug. 7, 2018 marked the beginning of a chaotic 12 months for the Silicon Valley automaker.Autosread more
Political turmoil has returned to Rome with one of the country's deputy prime ministers calling for snap elections and declaring that the coalition government is unworkable.
The coalition has been on a rocky path since it first came to power in June 2018. There has been clear confrontation between the two-party coalition — formed of the leftist, anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-immigration, populist Lega party. The most recent clash happened earlier this week, when parliament rejected a motion by M5S to block a high-speed rail link — and thus support Lega which is in favor of the project.
"Let's quickly give the say back to the voters," Matteo Salvini, deputy prime minister and Lega leader, told the media Thursday evening. Salvini argued that the parliamentary vote on the high-speed rail link showed that the current government doesn't have the majority it needs to pass laws. However, critics of Salvini believe his willingness to have a fresh election is an attempt to capitalize on his recent rise in popularity.
Lega is currently polling ahead of all other Italian parties at 38%. It came to power as the junior coalition partner, but Salvini's tough rhetoric has helped to boost its popularity in a country where immigration is a key issue. M5S has, meanwhile, seen its support drop and is currently polling third at 17%.
Giuseppe Conte, the non-affiliated law professor appointed by both parties to serve as the country's prime minister, said Thursday that Salvini must justify to parliament why he is calling for a new vote.
The break up between the coalition parties only becomes official with a formal act — such as a no-confidence motion in parliament, a prime ministerial resignation or the withdrawal of ministers from the Cabinet.
After that, Italian President Sergio Mattarella needs to decide whether an election takes place immediately or if he appoints a caretaker government to pass the 2020 budget in the fall.