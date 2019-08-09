Japan's economy grows more than expected on strong consumer, business spending

The People's Bank of China set Friday's official midpoint reference rate for the yuan at 7.0136 per dollar.China Economyread more
Thousands of protesters are expected to rally at Hong Kong International Airport on Friday as they try to draw attention back to a set of specific demands "in front of an...Asia Politicsread more
Investors are keeping a close watch on China's inflation rate for the month of July, due to be released around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Friday.Asia Marketsread more
Uber has worked to keep riders, and drivers, loyal with membership offerings and loyalty rewards, while battling competitors like Lyft.Technologyread more
The dramatic scramble for U.S. debt has pushed a bond market recession indicator inches away from the warning zone.Marketsread more
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's now-infamous tweet on Aug. 7, 2018 marked the beginning of a chaotic 12 months for the Silicon Valley automaker.Autosread more
"There's going to be continued risk of future impairments," Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio warned analysts during the company's quarterly earnings call Thursday. Patricio...Food & Beverageread more
Facebook is setting up a meeting with Hyp3r, a marketing firm that was removed from Instagram after allegedly violating the social network's policies.Technologyread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 8.Market Insiderread more
General Electric, Kraft Heinz and Newell Brands are the only companies in the S&P 500 that lost more money last year than Uber's $5.2 billion Q2 deficit.Technologyread more
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is suing the Department of Justice over his 2018 firing, which came just over 24 hours before he planned to retire, alleging the...Politicsread more
Japan's economy grew much more than expected in April-June to mark the third straight quarter of expansion, as robust private consumption and business investment offset the hit to exports from cooling global demand.
The data offers some relief for the Bank of Japan, which is under pressure to follow other central banks and ramp up stimulus to head off heightening global risks.
Gross domestic product grew at an annualized 1.8% in the second quarter, the Cabinet Office's preliminary data showed on Friday, far exceeding a median market forecast for a 0.4% increase. It followed a revised 2.8% gain in January-March.
Private consumption, which accounts for about 60% of the economy, rose 0.6% from the previous quarter to mark the third straight quarter of increase, thanks to brisk demand for cars and air conditioners, a government official told reporters.
Capital expenditure increased 1.5%, accelerating from a 0.4% rise in January-March and beating a median market forecast for a 0.7% gain, as companies invested in streamlining operations in the face of labor shortages.
Domestic demand added 0.7 percentage point to GDP growth, more than offsetting the 0.3 point negative contribution from external demand, the data showed.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP expanded 0.4%, compared with a median estimate of a 0.1% gain, the data showed.