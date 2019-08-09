South Korea boycott impacts sales at Japanese retailer Uniqlo

The People's Bank of China set Friday's official midpoint reference rate for the yuan at 7.0136 per dollar.China Economyread more
Thousands of protesters are expected to rally at Hong Kong International Airport on Friday as they try to draw attention back to a set of specific demands "in front of an...Asia Politicsread more
China's consumer inflation for the month of July rose at its fastest year-on-year pace since February 2018, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.Asia Marketsread more
Uber has worked to keep riders, and drivers, loyal with membership offerings and loyalty rewards, while battling competitors like Lyft.Technologyread more
The dramatic scramble for U.S. debt has pushed a bond market recession indicator inches away from the warning zone.Marketsread more
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's now-infamous tweet on Aug. 7, 2018 marked the beginning of a chaotic 12 months for the Silicon Valley automaker.Autosread more
"There's going to be continued risk of future impairments," Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio warned analysts during the company's quarterly earnings call Thursday. Patricio...Food & Beverageread more
Facebook is setting up a meeting with Hyp3r, a marketing firm that was removed from Instagram after allegedly violating the social network's policies.Technologyread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 8.Market Insiderread more
General Electric, Kraft Heinz and Newell Brands are the only companies in the S&P 500 that lost more money last year than Uber's $5.2 billion Q2 deficit.Technologyread more
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is suing the Department of Justice over his 2018 firing, which came just over 24 hours before he planned to retire, alleging the...Politicsread more
A recent boycott on Japanese goods in South Korea has had an impact on casual clothing chain Uniqlo's sales in the country, owner Fast Retailing said on Friday.
A company spokeswoman also said a recent decision to close a store in Seoul was not because of the boycott, but because it had decided not to renew the contract on the property.
The ongoing trade dispute between Japan and South Korea has begun to affect businesses across sectors and could potentially even make a dent in the global economy.
The political disagreement stems from an argument about Japan's conduct during the second World War, but it's recently spilled into the economic arena. In early July, Japan restricted exports of materials critical to South Korea's semiconductor industry, citing national security concerns and a lack of trust in Korea.
— CNBC contributed to this report.