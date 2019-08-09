Netflix just spent $200 million for 'Game of Thrones' creators, but the cost could be greater

Executive Creators and Producers of "Game of Thrones", David Benioff, George R. R. Martin and D.B Weiss attend the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 NY Premiere on April 3, 2019 in New York City. Jeff Kravitz | FilmMagic, Inc | Getty Images

"Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are leaving HBO for a $200 million paycheck from rival streaming service Netflix. The deal is one of many that Netflix has made in the last year to bring in top-tier talent to make TV shows and films exclusive to the platform to better compete with rival streaming services like Hulu and Amazon Prime as well as up-and-coming ones like Disney+ and Comcast's yet-to-be-named service. However, analysts wonder if these deals are worth the money for Netflix. Netflix has been burning through cash for the last decade, signing names like Guillermo del Toro ( "Shape of Water"), Ryan Murphy ("Glee") and Shonda Rhimes ("Grey's Anatomy"). Last year, Netflix shelled out more than $12 billion to purchase, license and produce content. This year, that figure will rise to $15 billion. It will spend $2.9 billion more on marketing. These costs come as Netflix is expected to report $20.2 billion in revenue in 2019, according to analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

While Benioff and Weiss were the shepherds of the Emmy Award-winning "Game of Thrones," there has been criticism about their writing on the show in later seasons, when the pair no longer had author George R. R. Martin's source material to work from. "Either [Benioff and Weiss] are the next Steven Spielberg or they are the next Michael Cimino," Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter said. While Spielberg has continued to thrive in the industry, Cimino famously wrote and directed "Heaven's Gate," a film that flopped so badly at the box office it caused Transamerica to shutter its film production and sell its studio to MGM. This was just two years after Cimino made the Academy Award-winning "Deer Hunter." "I'd say somewhere in between," Pachter said. "They might be good enough to justify the price, but they might not be. Remember, they still have to produce something, and if it's not great, it isn't worth it." And that's been an issue for Netflix. While someone like Murphy, whom they paid a reported $300 million for a five-year contract, has said he has 10 greenlit projects in the pipeline for Netflix — three documentaries, four TV shows and three movies — only one has been given a release date. "The Politician" is an eight-episode show about the lengths the super rich will go to stay on top, including paying to get their children into elite colleges. The show, whose premise predates the college cheating scandal, is due out at the end of September.

