How to keep your retirement plans safe, even as the trade war unfolds

Retirement has been on your mind. You've been thinking about the right time to finally leave your job, and what the next chapter of your life will be like.

Then the trade war between the world's two largest economies heated up. Your savings went down. And people started talking about a recession.

Not the best timing.

"The trade war definitely scares investors and has led to sharp declines in the stock market," said Alicia Munnell, director of the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College.

Fortunately, there are ways to reduce your anxiety as China and the U.S. keep taking jabs at each other.

People planning to exit work in the near future should tone down their riskier investments, Munnell said, "so even a significant decline in the stock market would only have a modest impact on their portfolio."

Fortunately, many people have their 401(k) savings in a target-date fund, which means their allocation automatically becomes more conservative as they get older.