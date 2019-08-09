This Tesla Model S was converted into a hearse — and it's for sale online for $200,000

Are you thinking about buying a Tesla, but you wish the electric automaker's vehicles had more of a … funereal aesthetic?

If so — or, if you're a Norwegian funeral director looking to save money on gas — then you might want to check out a new listing in Norway for a Tesla Model S that's been converted into a hearse. A posting on the Norwegian classified ads website Finn lists a 2018 Tesla Model S sedan that's been converted into an all-electric hearse, complete with an extended rear cabin large enough to fit a casket.

The Tesla hearse, which is currently listed for sale for 1.99 million Swedish Krona (the equivalent of about $208,000 USD), was built by a 50-year-old Norwegian man named Jan Erik Naley, according to the Finn posting. Naley told a Norwegian auto website that the electric vehicle is actually the fourth Tesla he's converted into a hearse, and he already sold the previous three versions.

(For a price comparison, in the U.S., the website SpecialtyHearse.com sells used hearses like a 2018 Lincoln Federal Hearse, for up to $85,900, while a custom-built hearse from the likes of Rosewood Classic Coaches in Arkansas will reportedly cost up to $105,000.)

Photos of Naley's creation can be found on the Finn posting as well as on the website for his business, Karmoy Bilsenter: