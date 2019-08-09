Uber says it's not worried about new competition in its biggest market in Europe

Uber Technologies CEO Dara Khosrowshahi outside the New York Stock Exchange ahead of the company's IPO, May 10, 2019.

Uber is facing growing competition in London in ride-hailing and food delivery, from scrappy start-ups to the deep pockets of Amazon.

But Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says he's not worried about new players entering the crucial European market.

"The new competition that we're seeing in London are frankly competitors that we're familiar with," Khosrowshahi said on the company's second-quarter earnings call Thursday. "So far we're not seeing anything in London that's a surprise or unexpected that we're not seeing in, you know, 20 other cities around the world."

Despite ongoing regulatory threats, including its license temporarily being revoked and extended, Uber has remained the dominant ride-hailing platform in London since it launched in the city in 2012. The city is a key market for Uber, home to 3.5 million of its users and about 45,000 of its drivers. Other start-ups are now making a push to steal market share from the U.S. tech giant in the U.K.'s capital.