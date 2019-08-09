Walmart is taking displays of violent video games out of stores following El Paso shooting

People pay their respects at the makeshift memorial for victims of the shooting that left a total of 22 people dead at the Cielo Vista Mall WalMart in El Paso, Texas, on August 6, 2019.

Following two deadly shootings at Walmart stores this summer, the company is taking displays of violent video games out of stores.

Walmart this week sent workers in its stores a notice telling them to take "immediate action," to "remove signing and displays referencing violence." It called out specifically turning off PlayStation and Xbox units with violent graphics, and also to "cancel and events promoting combat or third-person shooter games."

"We've taken this action out of respect for the incidents of the past week, and this action does not reflect a long-term change in our video game assortment," a spokeswoman told CNBC on Friday.

While some argue video games incite violent behavior and raise mental health concerns, there isn't substantial evidence to back this claim up.

"I'm going to give Walmart the benefit of the doubt on this one," Patrick Markey, director of The Interpersonal Research Laboratory and professor of psychology at Villanova University, said. "I think they simply don't want to remind shoppers of the violence. I think if they had stopped selling video games and kept selling guns that would have been more of a red flag."

"The research is not there to suggest that there is a link between violent video games and these horrific acts of violence," he said. "When we look at when people play video games, we actually see a dip in violent crimes ... and we don't see an uptick later on."

Back in 2017, the American Psychology Association's media psychology division published a policy statement that reads: "Scant evidence has emerged that makes any causal or correlational connection between playing violent video games and actually committing violent activities."

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon earlier this week took to his social media accounts to say the company will be "thoughtful and deliberate" in how it responds to the shootings, one of which took place on July 30 at its El Paso store, where 22 people were killed.