Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide month after arrest in child sex trafficking case

U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019. New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via REUTERS.

Jeffrey Epstein, the wealthy financier accused of child sex trafficking, has committed suicide, three officials familiar with the matter told NBC News.



Epstein, 66, hanged himself in Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center, the sources said. He was found at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.



He was transported to by the FDNY-EMS from the jail to New York Downtown Hospital. When they arrived, Epstein was in cardiac arrest, people familiar with the matter say.

Epstein, a one-time friend of Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, was accused of sexually exploiting dozens of underage girls, some of whom were as young as 14.

He was arrested in early July on charges of child sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit child sex trafficking after returning from France to Manhattan on a private plane. He had pleaded not guilty to those charges and was ordered held without bail.

Epstein was previously put on suicide watch after he was found semi-conscious on July 23 with marks on his neck on the floor of his jail cell.

A federal appeals court on Friday unsealed nearly 2,000 pages of documents, including one that contains include one flights records showing that President Donald Trump flew on Epstein's private plane in 1997.

Another document showed that an accuser said Epstein's alleged procurer of underage girls, Ghislaine Maxwell, directed the accuser to have sex with former Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell, a Maine Democrat, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and other prominent people.

Those files released Friday are part of a defamation lawsuit that Giuffre filed against Maxwell several years ago.

Prosecutors also allege that Epstein worked and conspired with employees, associates and others "who facilitated his conduct by, among other things, contacting victims and scheduling their sexual encounters with Epstein."

He faced a maximum sentence of 45 years in prison if convicted.

