Epstein hanged himself in Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center, the sources said. He was found at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.Politicsread more
China's exit piles on to a devastating year for farmers, who've struggled through record flooding and droughts that destroyed crop yields, and trade war escalations that have...Politicsread more
Airlines are having to pay higher rates on some older Boeing jets as the worldwide grounding of the 737 Max after two fatal crashes enters its sixth month.Aerospace & Defenseread more
The plan comes in the wake of back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio that left at least 31 people dead.2020 Electionsread more
The rising price of food — which may only get worse with a halt on U.S. agricultural imports — won't have major ramifications for the U.S.-China trade war, according to...China Economyread more
White House trade advisor Peter Navarro said Beijing plans to devalue its currency — and if it does, the U.S. will respond forcefully.Investingread more
President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.S. will no longer have any dealings with Chinese telecom giant Huawei.Marketsread more
The IMF urges the world's two largest economies to resolve the trade war quickly and fairly.Marketsread more
Huawei has launched its own operating system — the HongmengOS, known in English as the HarmonyOS.Technologyread more
Hong Kong was bracing for another volatile weekend, with anti-government protests planned across the city on Saturday, including one at the international airport for a second...China Politicsread more
Enterprise software is looking like an exception to investors' caution about investing in technology.Marketsread more
Jeffrey Epstein, the wealthy financier accused of child sex trafficking, has committed suicide, three officials familiar with the matter told NBC News.
Epstein, 66, hanged himself in Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center, the sources said. He was found at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
He was transported to by the FDNY-EMS from the jail to New York Downtown Hospital. When they arrived, Epstein was in cardiac arrest, people familiar with the matter say.
Epstein, a one-time friend of Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, was accused of sexually exploiting dozens of underage girls, some of whom were as young as 14.
He was arrested in early July on charges of child sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit child sex trafficking after returning from France to Manhattan on a private plane. He had pleaded not guilty to those charges and was ordered held without bail.
Epstein was previously put on suicide watch after he was found semi-conscious on July 23 with marks on his neck on the floor of his jail cell.
A federal appeals court on Friday unsealed nearly 2,000 pages of documents, including one that contains include one flights records showing that President Donald Trump flew on Epstein's private plane in 1997.
Another document showed that an accuser said Epstein's alleged procurer of underage girls, Ghislaine Maxwell, directed the accuser to have sex with former Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell, a Maine Democrat, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and other prominent people.
Those files released Friday are part of a defamation lawsuit that Giuffre filed against Maxwell several years ago.
Prosecutors also allege that Epstein worked and conspired with employees, associates and others "who facilitated his conduct by, among other things, contacting victims and scheduling their sexual encounters with Epstein."
He faced a maximum sentence of 45 years in prison if convicted.