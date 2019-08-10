South Korea says North Korea's short-range missile launches a show of force, more could come

A missile is launched during testing at an unidentified location in North Korea, in this undated image provided by KCNA on August 7, 2019.

North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range missiles on Saturday, South Korea said, in a "show of force" against U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises.

More missile launches are highly probable, as the North Korean military is conducting its own summer drills, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The launch came a few hours after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had received a "very beautiful letter" from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korea has fired a series of missiles and rockets since Kim and Trump agreed at a June 30 meeting to revive stalled denuclearization talks.

A U.S. official said that at least one projectile was launched and that it appeared to be similar to previous short-range missiles fired by Pyongyang.

Two missiles flew about 400 km (250 miles) at a height of about 48 km, according to the South Korean military.

Trump played down the recent North Korean weapons launches when he spoke to reporters earlier on Friday, saying: "I say it again: There have been no nuclear tests. The missile tests have all been short-range. No ballistic missile tests. No long-range missiles."