Typhoon forces evacuations, flight cancellations in eastern China

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro said Beijing plans to devalue its currency — and if it does, the U.S. will respond forcefully.Investingread more
Hong Kong was bracing for another volatile weekend, with anti-government protests planned across the city on Saturday, including one at the international airport for a second...China Politicsread more
The rising price of food — which may only get worse with a halt on U.S. agricultural imports — won't have major ramifications for the U.S.-China trade war, according to...China Economyread more
President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.S. will no longer have any dealings with Chinese telecom giant Huawei.Marketsread more
The IMF urges the world's two largest economies to resolve the trade war quickly and fairly.Marketsread more
Huawei has launched its own operating system — the HongmengOS, known in English as the HarmonyOS.Technologyread more
Enterprise software is looking like an exception to investors' caution about investing in technology.Marketsread more
An assault weapons ban and impeachment are popular with the rank and file. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her leadership team must weigh more than public sentiment. And...Politicsread more
Uber Eats will focus on organic growth rather than acquisitions, says Uber chief Dara Khosrowshahi.Technologyread more
TikTok parent ByteDance recently announced plans to launch a search product to challenge incumbent Baidu, a company which has more than 70% market share in China.Technologyread more
The Hong Kong rail system, MTR, has been disrupted on multiple occasions by demonstrators in the last two months.Asia Politicsread more
Hundreds of flights were cancelled and a million people were evacuated from their homes as the third-largest typhoon on record in China hit the east of the country, state-run China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Saturday.
Typhoon Lekima made landfall early on Saturday morning in the eastern province of Zhejiang with maximum winds of 187 km (116 miles) per hour, although it had weakened from its earlier designation as a "super" typhoon, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
China's weather bureau on Saturday issued an orange alert, its second highest, after putting out a red alert on Friday, when the storm forced flight cancellations in Taiwan and shut markets and businesses on the island.
The storm was moving northward at 15 kph and was gradually weakening, Xinhua reported, citing the weather bureau.
Some 625 flights at airports in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Chengdu were due to be cancelled, CCTV reported, citing the Civil Aviation Administration of China.
Several dozen trains connecting Zhejiang with northern and central China had also been cancelled.
More than 250,000 residents in Shanghai and 800,000 in Zhejiang province had been evacuated due to the typhoon, and 2.72 million households in Zhejiang had experienced blackouts as strong winds and rains cut electricity transmission lines, state media reported.
The typhoon also forced the closure of Shanghai Disneyland. No deaths from the storm had been reported in China.
The storm was predicted to reach Jiangsu province by the early hours of Sunday and veer over the Yellow Sea before continuing north and making landfall again in Shandong province, CCTV said.
Coastal businesses in Zhejiang were shut and the Ministry of Emergency Management warned of potential risk of fire, explosions and toxic gas leaks at chemical parks and oil refineries.