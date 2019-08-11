The 15 companies hiring the most jobs paying over $100,000 in August

It's a good time to be a software developer, general manager or pharmacist if you're looking for a new gig that pays well.
The Ladders released its August report of companies with the highest number of open roles that pay $100,000 or more, and opportunities abound with some of the top players in business, tech and health care.
Microsoft takes the top spot with 1,135 current openings that command a six-figure salary. The majority of listings are in software development. The tech giant is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, but has openings across the country, including in New York, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Atlanta and Nashville. Microsoft was also named one of the top tech companies to work for in 2019, according to Glassdoor employee reviews.
While the majority of open jobs are in techn and engineering, general and location managers are in high-demand at real estate company Compass. CVS also makes the top 15 with openings for pharmacists.
Here are the top companies with the most job openings that pay $100,000 or more, plus the roles they're hiring for most.
1. Microsoft
Number of open $100,000-plus roles: 1,135
Most in-demand role: software developer
2. Cognizant Technology Solutions
Number of open $100,000-plus roles: 830
Most in-demand role: software developer
3. Infosys
Number of open $100,000-plus roles: 795
Most in-demand role: software developer
4. NTT DATA Services
Number of open $100,000-plus roles: 753
Most in-demand role: software developer
5. Perspecta
Number of open $100,000-plus roles: 725
Most in-demand role: systems architect and engineer
6. Walmart
Number of open $100,000-plus roles: 695
Most in-demand role: software developer
7. JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Number of open $100,000-plus roles: 583
Most in-demand role: software developer
8. Compass
Number of open $100,000-plus roles: 572
Most in-demand role: general manager/location manager
9. Amazon
Number of open $100,000-plus roles: 570
Most in-demand role: software developer
10. Raytheon Co.
Number of open $100,000-plus roles: 566
Most in-demand role: systems architect and engineer
11. Lockheed Martin
Number of open $100,000-plus roles: 519
Most in-demand role: software developer
12. Verizon Communications
Number of open $100,000-plus roles: 515
Most in-demand role: systems architect and engineer
13. Northrop Grumman Corporation
Number of open $100,000-plus roles: 508
Most in-demand role: systems architect and engineer
14. CVS Health
Number of open $100,000-plus roles: 485
Most in-demand role: pharmacist
15. VMware
Number of open $100,000-plus roles: 477
Most in-demand role: systems architect and engineer
As for locations where job-seekers have an advantage, major cities including San Francisco; New York; Washington, DC; Boston and Los Angeles top the list of locations with the greatest number of open roles paying in the six figures, ranging from about 7,000 to over 15,000 openings each.
Cities with lower costs of living, like Chicago, Denver, Austin and Raleigh-Durham also make a strong showing, with over 2,400 open roles in each location.
Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!
Don't miss: These 7 high-paying work-from-home jobs all pay as much as $90,000 a year or more