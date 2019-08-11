The 15 companies hiring the most jobs paying over $100,000 in August

It's a good time to be a software developer, general manager or pharmacist if you're looking for a new gig that pays well.

The Ladders released its August report of companies with the highest number of open roles that pay $100,000 or more, and opportunities abound with some of the top players in business, tech and health care.

Microsoft takes the top spot with 1,135 current openings that command a six-figure salary. The majority of listings are in software development. The tech giant is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, but has openings across the country, including in New York, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Atlanta and Nashville. Microsoft was also named one of the top tech companies to work for in 2019, according to Glassdoor employee reviews.

While the majority of open jobs are in techn and engineering, general and location managers are in high-demand at real estate company Compass. CVS also makes the top 15 with openings for pharmacists.

Here are the top companies with the most job openings that pay $100,000 or more, plus the roles they're hiring for most.