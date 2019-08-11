Wall Street analysts worry these stocks are caught in the deepening US-China trade war

Wall Street analysts are scrambling to asses the damage in the latest fallout in the trade war between the U.S. and China.

President Donald Trump recently announced that a new 10% tariff would go into effect on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods beginning September 1.

The S&P 500 is down around 2% since then and analysts fear the ratcheting up of trade tensions along with the new tariff will lead to trouble for a wide range of stocks they cover.

CNBC did a deep dive through the most recent Wall Street research to see what stocks analysts fear will be most hurt by the latest tariff. They include names such as Dollar Tree, Abercrombie & Fitch, Rio Tinto, O'Reilly Automotive, Michaels Companies, Advanced Micro Devices, & Nvidia.

Retail is widely believed to be one of the sectors most impacted because the latest round of tariffs target clothing and other consumer goods according to many analysts.

This week, Dollar Tree was the subject of a downgrade by Deutsche Bank analysts. The firm said that while it liked the discount retailer, it couldn't ignore the looming tariff threat.

"We still view [Dollar Tree] as a high quality retailer with a well regarded management team ... However, we can't ignore choppy execution at Family Dollar, and our refreshed tariff math ... shows material downside risk to estimates, with [Dollar Tree] among the most vulnerable companies in our coverage," they said.

The new tariff couldn't come at a worse time for multinational semiconductor companies like Advanced Micro Devices & Nvidia.

"Supplier shipment times already in the critical window," Mizuho analysts said.

"The sudden announcement does not leave much time for suppliers to build inventories or pull-in as shipment times are 2-4 weeks and the tariff start is 4 weeks away. ... We believe normal sea shipping times are 2 weeks from China to the West coast to 4 weeks to the East coast NY ports," the analysts said.

"Unless the U.S administration gives a waiver to shipments already enroute before the Sep-1st start date or where orders have been placed, theoretically we could see tariff impact on many of the shipments start sooner."

Recently, analysts at Credit Suisse attended an investor day for auto parts retailer O'Reilly Automotive. While the brokerage said it came away impressed from the meetings, it admitted it still couldn't recommend the stock.

"The near to medium term story includes a challenging recipe of using price increases to offset tariffs and SG&A cost pressures, but with added uncertainty now on elasticity and how the consumer will respond to the next rounds of price increases. That, combined with consensus 2020 estimates that embed improving operating margins, and the stock's premium valuation, keeps us on the sidelines," they said in their note to clients.

Here's what else analysts are saying about stocks caught in the U.S.-China trade war: