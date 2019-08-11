BlackRock now has the biggest slice of Sports Illustrated owner Authentic Brands

Goldman Sachs lowered its fourth-quarter growth forecast by 20 basis points to 1.8%, citing a larger than-expected impact of recent trade war events.Investingread more
From industry stalwarts to high-profile politicians, seemingly everyone's turning their backs onAmazon these days, with one notable exception: Wall Street. "None of this...Technologyread more
China's exit piles on to a devastating year for farmers, who've struggled through record flooding and droughts that destroyed crop yields, and trade war escalations that have...Politicsread more
Epstein was found dead Saturday morning after he hanged himself in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.Politicsread more
CNBC combed through Wall Street research to see which stocks would be hurt most by the ongoing US-China trade war.Investingread more
Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and others are about to come head-to-head with the likes of Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max and CNBC's parent company, NBCUniversal....Technologyread more
Epstein's cell mate had been transferred out at the time of Epstein's suicide, leaving him alone only two weeks after he was taken off suicide watch,Politicsread more
The power and dominance of tech companies seem inevitable, and the wisdom of their executives and investors unquestionable. But as anybody who lived through the dot-com bust...Technologyread more
Nicknamed "Operation Varsity Blues" by federal investigators, the largest college admissions scandal to date has allegedly ensnared Hollywood actors, CEOs and employees at...Moneyread more
A comparison of the Chipotle and Boeing crises reveals noted similarities, which should give Boeing investors a better sense of how long a recovery could take.Investingread more
Ruby Gadelrab and Jill Hagenkord are hoping to bridge the gap between technology and medicine, and help investors vet start-ups for potential red flags.Technologyread more
Investment giant BlackRock just became the largest stakeholder of Sports Illustrated's parent company.
BlackRock bought roughly a 30% stake in Authentic Brands Group for $875 million, the company's chief executive officer Jamie Salter told CNBC's Brian Sullivan in a phone interview on Sunday.
The deal values the brand management company around $4 billion to $4.5 billion, including debt, according to Salter.
Created in 2010, Authentic Brands Group owns more than 50 athletic, entertainment, apparel and consumer brands, as well as the likeness of celebrities Muhammad Ali, Elvis Presley, Shaquille O'Neal, and Marilyn Monroe, according to the company's website.
In addition to Sports Illustrated, Authentic Brands Group owns Aeropostale, Juicy Couture, Herve Leger, Nine West, Spyder, and Frye.
Salter and his family will still control about 20% of Authentic Brands Group; however, he sold to BlackRock to develop a "long-term partner" of "more than 10 years."
Salter said the deal will provide Authentic Brands Group with additional capital to grow its branding business.
This is the first deal made by BlackRock's new private equity fund Long Term Private Capital.
Singapore's GIC also added about $150 million to the deal. Investment firm Jasper Ridge Partners also contributed $80 million.
— with reporting from CNBC's Brian Sullivan.