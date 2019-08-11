Russia, after protests, tells Google not to advertise 'illegal' events

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Amazon doesn't have many friends left — except for Wall Street

From industry stalwarts to high-profile politicians, seemingly everyone's turning their backs onAmazon these days, with one notable exception: Wall Street. "None of this...

Technologyread more

'Trump is ruining our markets': Struggling farmers lose a huge...

China's exit piles on to a devastating year for farmers, who've struggled through record flooding and droughts that destroyed crop yields, and trade war escalations that have...

Politicsread more

Analysts are concerned these companies will be hurt in the...

CNBC combed through Wall Street research to see which stocks would be hurt most by the ongoing US-China trade war.

Investingread more

Epstein was reportedly left alone and not monitored before he...

Epstein's cell mate had been transferred out at the time of Epstein's suicide, leaving him alone only two weeks after he was taken off suicide watch,

Politicsread more

Here's what will happen to the tech industry in a recession

The power and dominance of tech companies seem inevitable, and the wisdom of their executives and investors unquestionable. But as anybody who lived through the dot-com bust...

Technologyread more

How the streaming wars between Disney, Netflix and everybody else...

Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and others are about to come head-to-head with the likes of Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max and CNBC's parent company, NBCUniversal....

Technologyread more

Why Boeing shareholders can look to Chipotle as the path back to...

A comparison of the Chipotle and Boeing crises reveals noted similarities, which should give Boeing investors a better sense of how long a recovery could take.

Investingread more

MDisrupt is setting out to help health-tech investors avoid next...

Ruby Gadelrab and Jill Hagenkord are hoping to bridge the gap between technology and medicine, and help investors vet start-ups for potential red flags.

Technologyread more

49ers star Richard Sherman is betting on software and against...

Since coming back to the Bay Area as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, Richard Sherman has become an active start-up investor.

Technologyread more

Why Yelp is betting on brands like McDonald's to save its ads...

After a period of struggle, Yelp is seeing some momentum in part because of its growing multi-location business.

Technologyread more

Automakers trim production as market weakens – but hope to avoid...

Industry officials, including General Motors CEO Mary Barra, say they learned critical lessons during the last recession and hope to be more proactive this time around.

Autosread more

Universal cancels 'The Hunt' release after mass shootings in Ohio...

Universal Pictures has canceled the release of "The Hunt" after shooting massacres last weekend killed 31 people and wounded dozens of others.

Entertainmentread more
World Politics

Russia, after protests, tells Google not to advertise 'illegal' events

Red Square, Moscow
Mike Hewitt | Getty Images

Russia's state communications watchdog said on Sunday it had asked Google to stop advertising "illegal mass events" on its YouTube video platform.

Tens of thousands of Russians staged what observers called the country's biggest political protest for eight years on Saturday, defying a crackdown to demand free elections to Moscow's city legislature.

The watchdog, Roscomnadzor, said Russia would consider it interference in its sovereign affairs and a hostile influence should Google fail to respond to the request.