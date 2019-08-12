Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Roku, Humana, Occidental Petroleum & more

Stocks fell on Monday as the intensified Hong Kong protests soured investor sentiment already aggravated by the U.S.-China trade dispute.US Marketsread more
The increasingly violent protests since June have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades.
BlackRock bought a roughly 30% stake in Authentic Brands Group, parent company of Sports Illustrated, for $875 million.
Bank of America said recent data leads it to believe there is a 1-in-3 chance of a recession in the next year.
Stocks are coming off a wild week, and market watcher warns it could get worse before it gets better.
CBS and Viacom are in the final stages of negotiation of an all-stock merger that values the latter at a discount to its closing price on Friday, two sources told Reuters.
Goldman Sachs has a new battle plan for the trade war: Buy service-providing stocks and avoid goods-producing companies.
Goldman Sachs lowered its fourth-quarter growth forecast by 20 basis points to 1.8%, citing a larger than-expected impact of recent trade war events.
The People's Bank of China set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 7.0211 per dollar on Monday — weaker than the previous session.
"Anything we raise in tariffs, we should give back to the rank and public in tax reductions," the Florida Republican says.
Chick-fil-A rarely makes changes to its menu, unlike many of its fast-food rivals.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:
Needham said Roku's "value proposition" among advertisers is "growing."
"Key take-aways from this report include: a) given similar valuations, we prefer Roku to NFLX; b) Roku's value proposition to advertisers is growing; c) SVOD rev shares represent upside to Roku estimates in 2020 and 2021; d) Roku is the dominant internet aggregator for streamed TV & movie content, like YouTube is for user generated content, at about 1/20th the valuation. "
Cantor Fitzgerald said it liked the health insurer's strong second-quarter results, growth in its Medicare Advantage business and effective cost management.
"The company recently posted strong 2Q19 results, driven by continued success in Medicare Advantage and cost management. MA continues to grow at a nice clip, and HUM's recent Louisiana Medicaid contract award demonstrates its success outside Medicare. Importantly, we believe the company's investments in population health management and social determinants of health will accelerate growth over time. "
Credit Suisse said the diversified global media company was "showing consistency" despite its recent earnings revenue miss.
"Despite 4Q19 miss at the revenue line, NWS has delivered another solid EBITDA result ahead of CSe and consensus. Current trading levels imply that the value of NWS's assets has effectively halved since the split from FOX back in 2013. We don't think this is justified given the underlying performance, and an increasing focus from management on value can act to close the valuation. "
Evercore said the energy producer's acquisition of Anadarko makes Occidental larger but less valuable.
"The company's 'Pledge' for greater capital discipline and enhanced corporate governance proved fleeting with ROCE to decline significantly due to the Anadarko transaction. The commensurate decline in valuation places OXY at a 10-year low in the equity market. "