Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Roku, Humana, Occidental Petroleum & more

Needham said Roku's "value proposition" among advertisers is "growing."

"Key take-aways from this report include: a) given similar valuations, we prefer Roku to NFLX; b) Roku's value proposition to advertisers is growing; c) SVOD rev shares represent upside to Roku estimates in 2020 and 2021; d) Roku is the dominant internet aggregator for streamed TV & movie content, like YouTube is for user generated content, at about 1/20th the valuation. "