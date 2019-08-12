Argentine election surprise triggers crash in peso and bond sell-off

Mauricio Macri, Argentina's president, arrives at a news conference at the Juntos por el Cambio party headquarters during a primary election night rally in the Palermo neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.

The Argentinian peso and government bonds sold off steeply Monday after the country's center-right President Mauricio Macri performed poorly in primary elections.

Macri lost by a far greater margin than expected on Sunday, early official results showed, casting serious doubt over the incumbent's re-election chances in October.

Arentina's peso shed around 16% of its value to open at around 53 per U.S. dollar shortly after the open of trade. The peso had been at 45.25 at its previous close.

It also prompted Argentina's euro-denominated bond to fall almost 9 cents lower, according to data reported by Reuters. The yield, which moves inversely to price, rose almost 3%.

A fund which tracks the Argentine stock market moved lower by 22% after the open of equity trade in the U.S.

The opposition ticket of center-left Alberto Fernandez, whose running mate is populist ex-leader Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, secured 47.7% of the vote, with roughly 99% of the ballots counted.

Meanwhile, Macri and his running mate, Miguel Angel Pichetto, received 32.1% of the vote.

The result of the primaries, seen by many as a key gauge for the first round of Argentina's presidential elections on October 27, is thought to be a clear signal that the South American country is ready to reject the ruling government's austere economic policies.

It has prompted analysts to warn of widespread panic in financial markets, with Argentinian stocks, bonds and the country's super-sensitive peso thought to be headed for a day of turmoil.