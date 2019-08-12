Australian shares decline as trade war concerns dampen investor sentiment

Goldman Sachs lowered its fourth-quarter growth forecast by 20 basis points to 1.8%, citing a larger than-expected impact of recent trade war events.Investingread more
Shares in Australia traded lower Monday morning following a volatile week for global markets last week as growing trade war fears dented investor sentiment.
Its benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4% in early trade. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6781, withdrawing from levels above $0.6800 reached late last week.
Markets in Japan, India and Singapore are closed for public holidays.
Elsewhere, New Zealand's NZ 50 declined in morning trade.
"Trade tensions continued to drive financial market moves going into the end of the week, with markets very sensitive to reports on the US-China relationship," Jack Chambers from ANZ Research wrote in a Monday morning note. "A risk-off tone hit the markets as President Trump warned that talks scheduled for next month may not take place."
Trump told reporters on Friday the U.S. is not ready to strike a trade deal with China. "China wants to do something, but I'm not doing anything yet," Trump said. "Twenty-five years of abuse. I'm not ready so fast."
Both sides are set to resume trade negotiations in Washington in early September. At the same time, a new 10% tariff on additional $300 billion worth of Chinese goods are due to go into effect beginning Sept. 1.
The U.S. dollar traded at 97.507 against a basket of its peers Monday morning, after coming off levels near 98.00 at the start of the previous week.
The Japanese yen, meanwhile, traded at 105.41 against the dollar, from an earlier low of 105.97 the previous week.
Oil prices traded down, with U.S. crude off 0.51% to $54.23 a barrel and global benchmark Brent down 0.53% to $58.23.
Last week, energy prices rose more than $1 a barrel on Friday supported by a drop in European inventories and OPEC output cuts. That followed even as the International Energy Agency reported demand growth was at its lowest since the 2008 global financial crisis.
— Reuters contributed to this report.