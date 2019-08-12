Australian shares decline as trade war concerns dampen investor sentiment

Shares in Australia traded lower Monday morning following a volatile week for global markets last week as growing trade war fears dented investor sentiment.

Its benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4% in early trade. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6781, withdrawing from levels above $0.6800 reached late last week.

Markets in Japan, India and Singapore are closed for public holidays.

Elsewhere, New Zealand's NZ 50 declined in morning trade.

"Trade tensions continued to drive financial market moves going into the end of the week, with markets very sensitive to reports on the US-China relationship," Jack Chambers from ANZ Research wrote in a Monday morning note. "A risk-off tone hit the markets as President Trump warned that talks scheduled for next month may not take place."