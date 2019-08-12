Bank of America raises chance of a recession to 1-in-3 in the next 12 months

Stocks fell on Monday as the intensified Hong Kong protests soured investor sentiment already aggravated by the U.S.-China trade dispute.US Marketsread more
The increasingly violent protests since June have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades.Asia Newsread more
BlackRock bought a roughly 30% stake in Authentic Brands Group, parent company of Sports Illustrated, for $875 million.Investingread more
Bank of America said recent data leads it to believe there is a 1-in-3 chance of a recession in the next year.US Marketsread more
Stocks are coming off a wild week, and market watcher warns it could get worse before it gets better.Trading Nationread more
CBS and Viacom are in the final stages of negotiation of an all-stock merger that values the latter at a discount to its closing price on Friday, two sources told Reuters.Mediaread more
Goldman Sachs has a new battle plan for the trade war: Buy service-providing stocks and avoid goods-producing companies.Investingread more
Goldman Sachs lowered its fourth-quarter growth forecast by 20 basis points to 1.8%, citing a larger than-expected impact of recent trade war events.Investingread more
The People's Bank of China set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 7.0211 per dollar on Monday — weaker than the previous session.China Economyread more
"Anything we raise in tariffs, we should give back to the rank and public in tax reductions," the Florida Republican says.Politicsread more
Chick-fil-A rarely makes changes to its menu, unlike many of its fast-food rivals.Restaurantsread more
Recession risk is rising, according to Bank of America.
Based on the most recent data, the bank's global economist now sees a greater than 30% chance of a recession in the next year.
"Our official model has the probability of a recession over the next 12 months only pegged at about 20%, but our subjective call based on the slew of data and events leads us to believe it is closer to a 1-in-3 chance," Bank of America global economist Ethan Harris said in a note to clients Monday.
Uncertainty around the U.S.-China trade war and a global economic slowdown have caused interest rates to tumble and weighed on the major stock averages in recent weeks. Last month's jobs report showed a strong consumer, but business investment is low as investors and business owners juggle new tariffs and fiscal policy uncertainty.
Harris said some economic indicators are "flashing yellow," signaling a coming recession.
For one, the yield on the 10-year Treasury yield dipped below the yield on the 3-month, inverting part of the yield curve. This inversion, although a recession indicator, is not as worrisome as an inversion of the 2-year yield and the 10-year yield, which has yet to occur.
Harris also said that three of five economic indicators that track business cycles — auto sales, industrial production and aggregate hours worked — are at levels reached right before previous recessions.
Harris said the "bright spot" of the economy is that initial jobless claims remain low.
—With reporting from CNBC's Michael Bloom.