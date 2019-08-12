Bank of America raises chance of a recession to 1-in-3 in the next 12 months

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow drops 200 points at the open as US-China trade, Hong Kong...

Stocks fell on Monday as the intensified Hong Kong protests soured investor sentiment already aggravated by the U.S.-China trade dispute.

US Marketsread more

Hong Kong airport cancels all flights due to protests

The increasingly violent protests since June have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades.

Asia Newsread more

BlackRock now has the biggest slice of Sports Illustrated owner...

BlackRock bought a roughly 30% stake in Authentic Brands Group, parent company of Sports Illustrated, for $875 million.

Investingread more

Bank of America raises chance of a recession to 1-in-3 in the...

Bank of America said recent data leads it to believe there is a 1-in-3 chance of a recession in the next year.

US Marketsread more

Three charts suggest stock sell-off could get worse

Stocks are coming off a wild week, and market watcher warns it could get worse before it gets better.

Trading Nationread more

CBS shareholders reportedly to get slight premium from a Viacom...

CBS and Viacom are in the final stages of negotiation of an all-stock merger that values the latter at a discount to its closing price on Friday, two sources told Reuters.

Mediaread more

Goldman has a new strategy for beating the market during the...

Goldman Sachs has a new battle plan for the trade war: Buy service-providing stocks and avoid goods-producing companies.

Investingread more

Goldman Sachs cuts growth forecast as trade war triggers...

Goldman Sachs lowered its fourth-quarter growth forecast by 20 basis points to 1.8%, citing a larger than-expected impact of recent trade war events.

Investingread more

China fixes yuan midpoint weaker than 7 for the third consecutive...

The People's Bank of China set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 7.0211 per dollar on Monday — weaker than the previous session.

China Economyread more

GOP Sen. Rick Scott: China tariff money should be returned as tax...

"Anything we raise in tariffs, we should give back to the rank and public in tax reductions," the Florida Republican says.

Politicsread more

Chick-fil-A adds mac and cheese to its menu, making a rare change

Chick-fil-A rarely makes changes to its menu, unlike many of its fast-food rivals.

Restaurantsread more

Nike is entering the subscription business with a kids' sneaker...

Parents enrolled in the Nike Adventure Club can order shoes for their kids ages 2 to 10 either on a quarterly, bimonthly or monthly basis, paying monthly fees of $20, $30 or...

Retailread more
US Markets

Bank of America raises chance of a recession to 1-in-3 in the next 12 months

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • Bank of America sees a greater than 30% chance of a recession in the next year, based on recent data.
  • Some economic indicators are "flashing yellow," signaling a coming recession.
  • Economist Ethan Harris says the "bright spot" of the economy is that initial jobless claims remain at low levels.
Traders and financial professionals work ahead of the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images

Recession risk is rising, according to Bank of America.

Based on the most recent data, the bank's global economist now sees a greater than 30% chance of a recession in the next year.

"Our official model has the probability of a recession over the next 12 months only pegged at about 20%, but our subjective call based on the slew of data and events leads us to believe it is closer to a 1-in-3 chance," Bank of America global economist Ethan Harris said in a note to clients Monday.

Uncertainty around the U.S.-China trade war and a global economic slowdown have caused interest rates to tumble and weighed on the major stock averages in recent weeks. Last month's jobs report showed a strong consumer, but business investment is low as investors and business owners juggle new tariffs and fiscal policy uncertainty.

Harris said some economic indicators are "flashing yellow," signaling a coming recession.

For one, the yield on the 10-year Treasury yield dipped below the yield on the 3-month, inverting part of the yield curve. This inversion, although a recession indicator, is not as worrisome as an inversion of the 2-year yield and the 10-year yield, which has yet to occur.

Harris also said that three of five economic indicators that track business cycles — auto sales, industrial production and aggregate hours worked — are at levels reached right before previous recessions.

Harris said the "bright spot" of the economy is that initial jobless claims remain low.

—With reporting from CNBC's Michael Bloom.