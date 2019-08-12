Cramer's lightning round: When Delta's stock will be worth a look

Stocks fell on Monday as bond yields resumed their August spiral lower, raising concerns about the state of the economy.US Marketsread more
Delta Air Lines: "I don't like the airlines here. I just think that the group is being pulled down and that they're just not the right place to be at this very moment. When Delta yields more than 3%, which is a couple points from here, we'll take a look at it again."
AMAG Pharmaceuticals: "I think it's a good spec. ... You just own them and you just say to yourself: 'O.K., I may lose money in this, but there's always a chance for a home run."
Okta: "I know that there's been a lot of insider selling ... these are the kinds of stocks that are coming in here. You can wait. You do not need to step up to the plate to buy Okta right here."
SVMK: "Survey Monkey is actually a very good company. They had a very strong quarter. Is there a hurry to buy it right here? There's no hurry to buy anything, but the company is doing quite well. Let's leave it at that."
Interpublic Group of Companies: "It yields 4.5%. ... I think that you're in good hands with that one. The stock is down a lot, but it only sells at 11-times earnings."
Revolve Group: "I am going to say yes to that. I thought it was a terrific quarter. I mean terrific. I think people got it wrong. I think you're right and I think it's a good stock, but don't buy it all at once though."
Planet Fitness: "You can't take your cue from the quarter because this is a very bad market right now. Planet Fitness did have a good quarter. I wouldn't buy it right here. Let it come in. It's coming down like the rest of them."
