Don't buy an iPhone right now — Apple's new iPhones are coming next month

Economists now see the likelihood of three quarter-point reductions before the end of the year, along with multiple moves in 2020 until it becomes clear that the U.S. central...The Fedread more
U.S. equities fell on Monday as the intensified Hong Kong protests soured investor sentiment already aggravated by the U.S.-China trade war.US Marketsread more
The increasingly violent protests since June have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades.Asia Newsread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer says his biggest concern is how China might respond to the escalating protests in Hong Kong.Marketsread more
Wexner believes the evidence demonstrates "all sorts of irregularities and theft," one person with direct knowledge of the matter says.Politicsread more
Apple always releases new phones in September, and its old models drop in price.Technologyread more
Check out the companies making headlines midday on Monday.Market Insiderread more
Saudi Aramco's CFO said the company is ready for an initial public offering, but the timing will be up to its owner, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.Marketsread more
Small business owners across the nation are worried about the U.S.–China trade war. The CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey for the third quarter finds confidence dropping...CNBC | SurveyMonkey Small Business Surveyread more
"We will get to the bottom of what happened," Attorney General William Barr vowed in blistering remarks at a police event in New Orleans, where he addressed the death of...Politicsread more
BlackRock bought a roughly 30% stake in Authentic Brands Group, parent company of Sports Illustrated, for $875 million.Investingread more
It's a bad time to buy an iPhone.
There are several reasons to wait, but I want to be clear: This isn't because Apple's current iPhones are bad. They're the best phones you can buy.
But Apple almost always unveils its new iPhones in September, so you should wait a few weeks to get the most bang for your buck.
Apple's current high-end flagship phones are the XS and XS Max. The phones that take their place at the top end of Apple's lineup will have the latest and greatest additions, reportedly including new cameras. If you're planning to spend more than $1,000 on a new phone, you're probably in the minority of buyers, so you should at least get the best phone you can for the price.
You should expect Apple's older iPhones to fall in price, too. Apple currently sells five phones: The XS, XS Max, the new but lower-priced XR, and the older 7 and 8. It probably won't keep selling all of those, but the ones that it continues to sell will be discounted.
Also, new iPhones typically introduce hardware that can take advantage of new software features. Apple's iOS 13 is a big new iPhone update rolling out this fall, and while the company has already revealed most of the changes, it may have some features that work best or only with new phones.
Face ID and Animoji, for example, worked only with the iPhone X when that phone launched in 2017. The same was true for the iPhone 7 Plus, which introduced Portrait mode in 2016, and the iPhone 8, which introduced wireless charging a year later.
There's one wildcard: President Donald Trump's latest tariffs on Chinese imports are set to go into effect on Sept. 1, and could increase the price of iPhones, since Apple will be paying 10 percent more to import them from China, where they're mostly manufactured. That could mean a $1,000 iPhone might actually end up costing you $1,100 come September. However J.P. Morgan analysts expect Apple will eat the tariff costs instead of passing the higher price down to consumers.
So the gist is this: Whether you want a brand new model or are satisfied with an older one, hold off until Apple refreshes its lineup.