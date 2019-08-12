What to watch today: Dow to fall, Epstein dies by suicide, and Hong Kong flights canceled

BY THE NUMBERS

Worries about the ongoing trade war and slowing global economic growth continue to trouble investors, as U.S. stock futures were pointing to a sharply lower open this morning. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were all riding two straight weeks of losses, with August tracking as only the second down month of the year. However, 2019 still remains strong with yearly gains ahead of Monday trading of 12.7% for the Dow, 16.4% for the S&P 500, and nearly 20% for the Nasdaq. (CNBC) The People's Bank of China set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 7.0211 per dollar today, weaker than Friday's session, but stronger than what market watchers predicted. This is the third consecutive session in which China's central bank set the midpoint at a level weaker than the psychologically important 7-yuan-per-dollar level. (CNBC)



* Goldman Sachs cuts GDP growth forecast as trade war triggers recession fears (CNBC)

* 10-year Treasury yield falls below 1.7% on trade, global growth worries (CNBC) The Treasury releases the federal budget statement for July at 2 p.m. ET, in an otherwise light day for economic numbers. Key reports out later in the week include CPI, retail sales, productivity, industrial production, and housing starts.(CNBC) Food distributor Sysco (SYY) is among the few companies out with quarterly earnings this morning. Famous Dave's (DAVE) reports after the closing bell. Later this week, Walmart (WNT), Cisco Systems (CSCO), and Nvidia (NVDA) issue their results. Enjoying the CNBC Morning Squawk newsletter? Tell us how we're doing and what we can do better by filling out this simple survey.

STOCKS TO WATCH

Tyson Foods (TSN) said about 3,800 workers at a Kansas meat processing plant will be out of work following a Friday night fire that caused significant damage. The company added that it will provide the workers with some guaranteed pay. It is not known how long the plant will be closed. (Reuters) Novartis (NVS) is expecting faster approvals in China for its new drugs and plans to submit 50 new drug applications in China by 2023, according to a report by the Financial Times. Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) is rolling out a new alcoholic seltzer aimed at college-age drinkers of its Natural Light beer brand. ABB (ABB) shares were jumping about 3.5% in premarket trading, after the Swiss engineering company named Bjorn Rosengren as its new chief executive officer, effective in March. ABB's previous CEO left in April and the company has been in the process of overhauling its operations.

