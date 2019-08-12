Facebook reportedly ditched plans to buy a social networking competitor over antitrust fears

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow drops 250 points as US-China trade, Hong Kong protest...

U.S. equities fell on Monday as the intensified Hong Kong protests soured investor sentiment already aggravated by the U.S.-China trade war.

US Marketsread more

Hong Kong airport cancels all flights due to protests

The increasingly violent protests since June have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades.

Asia Newsread more

Cramer: Hong Kong protests 'more serious' than US-China trade war...

CNBC's Jim Cramer says his biggest concern is how China might respond to the escalating protests in Hong Kong.

Marketsread more

L Brands CEO Wexner gives feds documents showing alleged Epstein...

Wexner believes the evidence demonstrates "all sorts of irregularities and theft," one person with direct knowledge of the matter says.

Politicsread more

Saudi Aramco tells investors it's ready to go public

Saudi Aramco's CFO said the company is ready for an initial public offering, but the timing will be up to its owner, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Marketsread more

Business confidence at 3-year low as trade war hits Main Street

Small business owners across the nation are worried about the U.S.–China trade war. The CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey for the third quarter finds confidence dropping...

CNBC | SurveyMonkey Small Business Surveyread more

AG William Barr blasts jail where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself

"We will get to the bottom of what happened," Attorney General William Barr vowed in blistering remarks at a police event in New Orleans, where he addressed the death of the...

Politicsread more

BlackRock now has the biggest slice of Sports Illustrated owner...

BlackRock bought a roughly 30% stake in Authentic Brands Group, parent company of Sports Illustrated, for $875 million.

Investingread more

Bank of America raises chance of a recession to 1-in-3 in the...

Bank of America said recent data leads it to believe there is a 1-in-3 chance of a recession in the next year.

US Marketsread more

CBS, Viacom negotiate merger share exchange ratio of 0.5960 to...

The negotiations for the CBS and Viacom merger could finish as soon as Monday, sources say.

Technologyread more

Facebook reportedly ditched plans to buy a social networking...

Facebook reportedly was reportedly in advanced discussions with the video chat app Houseparty.

Technologyread more

Three charts suggest stock sell-off could get worse

Stocks are coming off a wild week, and market watcher warns it could get worse before it gets better.

Trading Nationread more
Tech

Facebook reportedly ditched plans to buy a social networking competitor over antitrust fears

Annie Palmer@annierpalmer
Key Points
  • Facebook considered acquiring Houseparty but abandoned the deal due to fears of greater antitrust concerns, The New York Times reports.
  • The company was reportedly in advanced discussions with the video chat app.
  • IFacebook and other Silicon Valley giants face heightened antitrust scrutiny in Washington and beyond.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Marlene Awaad | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Facebook considered acquiring video chat app Houseparty but abandoned the deal last year due to concerns around heightened antitrust scrutiny, according to The New York Times.

The company was in advanced discussions with Houseparty but ended deal talks after it became clear that acquiring another social media company would be too risky, given Facebook's dominance in the space, the Times reported.

Representatives from Facebook were not immediately available for comment.

Houseparty allows users to video chat with multiple users at once and is popular among those under age 24. The company was acquired in June by Fortnite maker Epic Games for an undisclosed sum.

The report comes as Facebook and other Silicon Valley giants face rising antitrust scrutiny from Washington and beyond. Last month, the Department of Justice announced that it's opening a broad antitrust review of online platforms that dominate internet search, social media and retail services.

Additionally, Facebook disclosed in its latest earnings report that the Federal Trade Commission has opened a new probe into the company over antitrust concerns.

Read the full story in The New York Times here.

VIDEO1:4101:41
FTC antitrust probe is reviewing Facebook's acquisitions: WSJ
Power Lunch