FBI searches Jeffrey Epstein's home in Virgin Islands

Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, is seen in an aerial view near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands July 21, 2019.

FBI agents on Monday were searching the Virgin Islands residence of Jeffrey Epstein, an accused child sex trafficker, a bureau spokesman told NBC News.

The search of Epstein's private island of Little St. James comes two days after the wealthy financier died from an apparent suicide while in jail in Manhattan.

Sources have said Epstein hanged himself.

And the search came on the same day that Attorney General William Barr said that any co-conspirators of Epstein "should not rest easy."

"The victims deserve justice and they will get it," Barr said.

The U.S. attorney's office for Manhattan, which had been prosecuting Epstein, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Associated Press reported last month that the residents of the island of St. Thomas were put off by the construction, the high security and the suspicion surrounding Epstein's Little St. James, which is located nearby.

Some people called it "Pedophile Island," one St. Thomas resident told the AP.

Epstein, 66, was arrested in early July on sex trafficking charges.