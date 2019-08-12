FBI searches Jeffrey Epstein's home in Virgin Islands

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow drops 390 points and slips back below 26,000 as bond yields...

Stocks fell on Monday as bond yields resumed their August spiral lower, raising concerns about the state of the economy.

US Marketsread more

Bond market close to sending biggest recession signal yet

The bond market could soon send its loudest recession warning yet, if the closely watched 10-year yield falls below the 2-year note yield.

Market Insiderread more

Uber falls to all-time low as investors grow more skeptical

Shares of Uber continued to sink on Monday, posting its lowest close ever, after the company reported disappointing second-quarter results last week.

Technologyread more

A trading issue impacted US stock quotes late in the day

Index values may have been impacted by the processing delay, but all trades were completed appropriately, the sources said.

Marketsread more

Wall Street sees even more Fed rate cuts ahead

Economists now see the likelihood of three quarter-point reductions before the end of the year, along with multiple moves in 2020 until it becomes clear that the U.S. central...

The Fedread more

Hong Kong airport cancels all flights due to protests

The increasingly violent protests since June have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades.

Asia Newsread more

Yum Brands' CEO Greg Creed to retire, to be replaced by COO David...

Taco Bell's parent company Yum Brands on Monday said David Gibbs has been tapped as CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2020. Gibbs will be succeeding Greg Creed, who has been with Yum for...

Restaurantsread more

Cramer: Hong Kong protests 'more serious' than US-China trade war...

CNBC's Jim Cramer says his biggest concern is how China might respond to the escalating protests in Hong Kong.

Marketsread more

L Brands CEO Wexner gives feds documents showing alleged Epstein...

Wexner believes the evidence demonstrates "all sorts of irregularities and theft," one person with direct knowledge of the matter says.

Politicsread more

Don't buy an iPhone right now — Apple's new iPhones are coming...

Apple always releases new phones in September, and its old models drop in price.

Technologyread more

Investors, 'starved for returns,' flood private markets

Many global investors are turning toward Silicon Valley instead of Wall Street in search of returns.

Marketsread more

Ex-taxi commissioner predicts more cities will adopt NYC's Uber...

Meera Joshi, former head of the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission, told CNBC on Monday that she predicts more cities are going to adopt TLC's rules on ride-hailing...

Technologyread more
Politics

FBI searches Jeffrey Epstein's home in Virgin Islands

Dan Mangan@_DanMangan
Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB
Key Points
  • FBI agents are searching Jeffrey Epstein's residence in the Virgin Islands, NBC News reported, citing law enforcement officials.
  • News of the search comes two days after Epstein, who was under indictment for alleged child sex trafficking, died from an apparent suicide while in jail in Manhattan. Sources have said Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, hanged himself.
  • Attorney General William Barr said: "Any co-conspirators should not rest easy. ... The victims deserve justice and they will get it."
Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, is seen in an aerial view near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands July 21, 2019.
Marco Bello | Reuters

FBI agents on Monday were searching the Virgin Islands residence of Jeffrey Epstein, an accused child sex trafficker, a bureau spokesman told NBC News.

The search of Epstein's private island of Little St. James comes two days after the wealthy financier died from an apparent suicide while in jail in Manhattan.

Sources have said Epstein hanged himself.

And the search came on the same day that Attorney General William Barr said that any co-conspirators of Epstein "should not rest easy."

"The victims deserve justice and they will get it," Barr said.

The U.S. attorney's office for Manhattan, which had been prosecuting Epstein, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Associated Press reported last month that the residents of the island of St. Thomas were put off by the construction, the high security and the suspicion surrounding Epstein's Little St. James, which is located nearby.

Some people called it "Pedophile Island," one St. Thomas resident told the AP.

Epstein, 66, was arrested in early July on sex trafficking charges.

U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019. New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via REUTERS.
New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services | Handout | Reuters

The former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton faced up to 45 years in prison if convicted in the case, where prosecutors had accused Epstein of sexually exploiting dozens of underage girls, some as young as age 14, from 2002 to 2005 at his luxurious homes on the Upper East Side of New York and in Palm Beach, Florida.

Prosecutors have said Epstein's craving for sexual massages from girls was abetted by co-conspirators who recruited victims for him.

The Justice Department's inspector general is investigating Epstein's death.

At the time of his death, Epstein was being held without bond. He had pleaded not guilty in the case.

Epstein was a registered sex offender, having pleaded guilty in 2008 to prostitution charges filed by Florida prosecutors related to an underage girl.

VIDEO7:4507:45
NYT's Kate Kelly on next steps in Epstein case
Squawk Box