Five Below can survive and benefit from new China tariffs, says Bank of America

Economists now see the likelihood of three quarter-point reductions before the end of the year, along with multiple moves in 2020 until it becomes clear that the U.S. central bank has done enough to keep the economy from recession.
U.S. equities fell on Monday as the intensified Hong Kong protests soured investor sentiment already aggravated by the U.S.-China trade war.
The increasingly violent protests since June have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades.
CNBC's Jim Cramer says his biggest concern is how China might respond to the escalating protests in Hong Kong.
Wexner believes the evidence demonstrates "all sorts of irregularities and theft," one person with direct knowledge of the matter says.
Apple always releases new phones in September, and its old models drop in price.
Check out the companies making headlines midday on Monday.
Saudi Aramco's CFO said the company is ready for an initial public offering, but the timing will be up to its owner, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Small business owners across the nation are worried about the U.S.–China trade war. The CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey for the third quarter finds confidence dropping among owners.
"We will get to the bottom of what happened," Attorney General William Barr vowed in blistering remarks at a police event in New Orleans, where he addressed the death of Jeffrey Epstein.
BlackRock bought a roughly 30% stake in Authentic Brands Group, parent company of Sports Illustrated, for $875 million.
Discount retailer Five Below is the best-positioned in its category to fare the new round of tariffs that specifically targets retailers, according to Bank of America.
The firm reiterated a buy rating and a $150, 12-month price target on the stock, as it believes the retailer is a rare discounted stock with a high-quality growth story.