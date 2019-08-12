Five Below can survive and benefit from new China tariffs, says Bank of America

Skip Navigation
Wall Street sees even more Fed rate cuts ahead

Economists now see the likelihood of three quarter-point reductions before the end of the year, along with multiple moves in 2020 until it becomes clear that the U.S. central...

Dow drops 300 points led by bank stocks on yield decline, Hong...

U.S. equities fell on Monday as the intensified Hong Kong protests soured investor sentiment already aggravated by the U.S.-China trade war.

Hong Kong airport cancels all flights due to protests

The increasingly violent protests since June have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades.

Cramer: Hong Kong protests 'more serious' than US-China trade war...

CNBC's Jim Cramer says his biggest concern is how China might respond to the escalating protests in Hong Kong.

L Brands CEO Wexner gives feds documents showing alleged Epstein...

Wexner believes the evidence demonstrates "all sorts of irregularities and theft," one person with direct knowledge of the matter says.

Don't buy an iPhone right now — Apple's new iPhones are coming...

Apple always releases new phones in September, and its old models drop in price.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Roku, Capri Holdings,...

Check out the companies making headlines midday on Monday.

Saudi Aramco tells investors it's ready to go public

Saudi Aramco's CFO said the company is ready for an initial public offering, but the timing will be up to its owner, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Business confidence at 3-year low as trade war hits Main Street

Small business owners across the nation are worried about the U.S.–China trade war. The CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey for the third quarter finds confidence dropping...

AG William Barr blasts jail where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself

"We will get to the bottom of what happened," Attorney General William Barr vowed in blistering remarks at a police event in New Orleans, where he addressed the death of...

BlackRock now has the biggest slice of Sports Illustrated owner...

BlackRock bought a roughly 30% stake in Authentic Brands Group, parent company of Sports Illustrated, for $875 million.

Bank of America raises chance of a recession to 1-in-3 in the...

Bank of America said recent data leads it to believe there is a 1-in-3 chance of a recession in the next year.

Five Below can survive and benefit from new China tariffs, says Bank of America

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Joel Anderson, CEO, Five Below 
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Discount retailer Five Below is the best-positioned in its category to fare the new round of tariffs that specifically targets retailers, according to Bank of America.

The firm reiterated a buy rating and a $150, 12-month price target on the stock, as it believes the retailer is a rare discounted stock with a high-quality growth story.