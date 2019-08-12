Hong Kong airport cancels all flights for the remainder of the day due to protests

Protesters occupy the departure hall of the Hong Kong International Airport during a demonstration on August 12, 2019 in Hong Kong, China.

Hong Kong International Airport has cancelled all departures for the remainder of the day, citing serious disruption due to protests.

The airport authority said Monday it had cancelled all flights not yet checked in by the afternoon. Anti-government protesters had been peacefully demonstrating at the airport for a fourth day.

"Airport operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted as a result of the public assembly at the airport today," the authority said in a statement.

"The traffic to the airport is very congested, and the car park spaces at all car parks are already full. Members of the public are advised not to come to the airport," it added.

The increasingly violent protests since June have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades and are one of the biggest popular challenges to Chinese leader Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.