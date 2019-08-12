Hong Kong airport cancels all flights for the remainder of the day due to protests

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Goldman Sachs cuts growth forecast as trade war triggers...

Goldman Sachs lowered its fourth-quarter growth forecast by 20 basis points to 1.8%, citing a larger than-expected impact of recent trade war events.

Hong Kong airport cancels all flights due to protests

Anti-government protesters had been peacefully demonstrating at the airport for a fourth day.

China fixes yuan midpoint weaker than 7 for the third consecutive...

The People's Bank of China set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 7.0211 per dollar on Monday — weaker than the previous session.

Major Asia Pacific markets higher; trade war concerns dampen...

Major markets in Asia Pacific traded higher on Monday, following a volatile last week for global markets as growing trade war fears dented investor sentiment. Markets in...

Amazon doesn't have many friends left — except for Wall Street

From industry stalwarts to high-profile politicians, seemingly everyone's turning their backs onAmazon these days, with one notable exception: Wall Street. "None of this...

Cathay Pacific suspends pilot for involvement in Hong Kong...

Cathay Pacific shares fell more than 4% on Monday. It came days after the carrier announced it had suspended a pilot for his involvement in Hong Kong's anti-government...

Huawei launches the first product with its own operating system —...

Huawei on Saturday launched a smart TV that would become the first device to be powered by its own operating system, the HarmonyOS.

Saudi Aramco's first-half net income falls 12% on lower oil...

Saudi Aramco, the world's top oil producer, reported first-half net income of $46.9 billion on Monday, down from $53.02 billion a year earlier.

How the streaming wars between Disney, Netflix and everybody else...

Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and others are about to come head-to-head with the likes of Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max and CNBC's parent company, NBCUniversal....

'Trump is ruining our markets': Struggling farmers lose a huge...

China's exit piles on to a devastating year for farmers, who've struggled through record flooding and droughts that destroyed crop yields, and trade war escalations that have...

South Korea to drop Japan as a preferential trade partner

South Korea said on Monday it plans to drop Japan from its "white list" of countries with fast-track trade status from September, a tit-for-tat move that deepens a diplomatic...

Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy results expected as FBI and DOJ...

Epstein was found dead Saturday morning after he hanged himself in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Hong Kong airport cancels all flights for the remainder of the day due to protests

Matt Clinch@mattclinch81
Key Points
  • "Airport operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted as a result of the public assembly at the airport today," the airport authority said in a statement.
  • The increasingly violent protests since June have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades and are one of the biggest popular challenges to Chinese leader Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.
Protesters occupy the departure hall of the Hong Kong International Airport during a demonstration on August 12, 2019 in Hong Kong, China.
Hong Kong International Airport has cancelled all departures for the remainder of the day, citing serious disruption due to protests.

The airport authority said Monday it had cancelled all flights not yet checked in by the afternoon. Anti-government protesters had been peacefully demonstrating at the airport for a fourth day.

"Airport operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted as a result of the public assembly at the airport today," the authority said in a statement.

"The traffic to the airport is very congested, and the car park spaces at all car parks are already full. Members of the public are advised not to come to the airport," it added.

The increasingly violent protests since June have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades and are one of the biggest popular challenges to Chinese leader Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.

What Hong Kong's protests may mean for businesses
Despite the intense police response and a toughening stance from China, the movement that began two months ago in opposition to a bill allowing extradition to the mainland still seems to enjoy broad support in the city of more than 7 million people.

The unrest in Hong Kong — a former British colony that was returned to Chinese rule in 1997 — has frequently crippled its transportation system. The rallies have snowballed into a democracy movement, with some even demanding full autonomy from Beijing.

Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific advised customers to postpone non-essential travel and said they should not proceed to the airport. In a statement it added: "While disruption events like these can change significantly and at short notice, rest assured we are doing everything we can in advance to minimize the impact to customers."

—Reuters and CNBC's Grace Shao contributed to this article.