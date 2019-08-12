Huawei launches the first product with its own operating system — a smart TV

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

China fixes yuan midpoint weaker than 7 for the third consecutive...

The People's Bank of China set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 7.0211 per dollar on Monday — weaker than the previous session.

China Economyread more

Goldman Sachs cuts growth forecast as trade war triggers...

Goldman Sachs lowered its fourth-quarter growth forecast by 20 basis points to 1.8%, citing a larger than-expected impact of recent trade war events.

Investingread more

Chinese stocks recover slightly, yuan continues to weaken on...

Mainland Chinese shares rose in early trade, while Australian markets fell.

Asia Marketsread more

Amazon doesn't have many friends left — except for Wall Street

From industry stalwarts to high-profile politicians, seemingly everyone's turning their backs onAmazon these days, with one notable exception: Wall Street. "None of this...

Technologyread more

Cathay Pacific suspends pilot for involvement in Hong Kong...

Cathay Pacific shares fell more than 4% on Monday. It came days after the carrier announced it had suspended a pilot for his involvement in Hong Kong's anti-government...

Airlinesread more

Huawei launches the first product with its own operating system —...

Huawei on Saturday launched a smart TV that would become the first device to be powered by its own operating system, the HarmonyOS.

Technologyread more

Saudi Aramco's first-half net income falls 12% to $47 billion

Saudi Aramco, the world's top oil producer, reported first-half net income of $46.9 billion on Monday, down from $53.02 billion a year earlier.

Earningsread more

How the streaming wars between Disney, Netflix and everybody else...

Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and others are about to come head-to-head with the likes of Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max and CNBC's parent company, NBCUniversal....

Technologyread more

'Trump is ruining our markets': Struggling farmers lose a huge...

China's exit piles on to a devastating year for farmers, who've struggled through record flooding and droughts that destroyed crop yields, and trade war escalations that have...

Politicsread more

South Korea to drop Japan as a preferential trade partner

South Korea said on Monday it plans to drop Japan from its "white list" of countries with fast-track trade status from September, a tit-for-tat move that deepens a diplomatic...

Asia Economyread more

Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy results expected as FBI and DOJ...

Epstein was found dead Saturday morning after he hanged himself in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Politicsread more

Analysts are concerned these companies will be hurt in the...

CNBC combed through Wall Street research to see which stocks would be hurt most by the ongoing US-China trade war.

Investingread more
Tech

Huawei launches the first product with its own operating system — a smart TV

Arjun Kharpal@ArjunKharpal
Key Points
  • Huawei launched its own proprietary operating system known as HongmengOS or HarmonyOS last week.
  • The first device to be powered by the operating system is the Honor Vision smart TV.
  • Huawei is still "unclear" on whether it can use Google's Android operating system in the future given the fact it is still on a U.S. blacklist known as the entity list, the company said.
VIDEO2:2702:27
Reasons why Huawei developed its own operating system
Street Signs Asia

Huawei's own operating system — called the HarmonyOS — has debuted on an internet-connected TV.

The Chinese tech giant unveiled the the Honor Vision TV on Saturday that will be the first device powered by Huawei's own operating system, the HarmonyOS.

The new OS was launched on Friday amid uncertainties over whether Huawei, caught in the trade war between the U.S. and China, can continue using American technology in its products.

The OS is part of Huawei's so-called "internet of things" strategy where it is trying to create a consistent experience across various connected devices through its software. The Chinese technology giant said HarmonyOS, also known as HongmengOS, will eventually be used across devices from smartphones to smartwatches, and even smart speakers, smartwatches and in-vehicle systems.

Releasing HarmonyOS is also part of the company's back-up plan should it be cut off from U.S. technology. Huawei is on Washington's blacklist — known as the Entity List — which restricts American firms from doing business with it. U.S firms must now seek a special license to sell to Huawei.

Mr. George Zhao, President of Huawei's Honor brand, at the Honor Vision China Launch in Dongguan, China, in August 2019. The Honor Vision TV is Huawei's first product with its proprietary operating system called HarmonyOS.
Huawei

The Trump administration said recently it would begin approving licenses for some products as long as they do not pose a security risk to the U.S. or its allies.

Huawei uses Google's Android operating system for its smartphones. But analysts told CNBC that not having access to Android could badly hurt Huawei, which is now the second-largest smartphone maker in the world, behind Samsung and ahead of Apple. That is a big reason for Huawei developing its own operating system.

Richard Yu, the CEO of Huawei's consumer division, told reporters at a press conference Friday after the HarmonyOS launch, that the situation with Google remains "unclear." He stressed that Huawei would prefer to continue using Android on its smartphones, but if it was unable to, then it could switch to HarmonyOS "immediately."

Released under the Honor brand that Huawei owns, the 55-inch Honor Vision series starts at 3,799 yuan ($538).

Each morning, the “Beyond the Valley” newsletter brings you all the latest from the vast, dynamic world of tech – outside the Silicon Valley.

Subscribe:

By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.