Huawei launches the first product with its own operating system — a smart TV

Huawei's own operating system — called the HarmonyOS — has debuted on an internet-connected TV.

The Chinese tech giant unveiled the the Honor Vision TV on Saturday that will be the first device powered by Huawei's own operating system, the HarmonyOS.

The new OS was launched on Friday amid uncertainties over whether Huawei, caught in the trade war between the U.S. and China, can continue using American technology in its products.

The OS is part of Huawei's so-called "internet of things" strategy where it is trying to create a consistent experience across various connected devices through its software. The Chinese technology giant said HarmonyOS, also known as HongmengOS, will eventually be used across devices from smartphones to smartwatches, and even smart speakers, smartwatches and in-vehicle systems.

Releasing HarmonyOS is also part of the company's back-up plan should it be cut off from U.S. technology. Huawei is on Washington's blacklist — known as the Entity List — which restricts American firms from doing business with it. U.S firms must now seek a special license to sell to Huawei.